The London Buzz – 3rd July 2024

The East London Waterworks Park (ELWP) charity has widened its plans for a wild swimming park on a former waterworks site in Lea Bridge, despite uncertainty about its future. Waltham Forest Echo

A footballer has been jailed after “flooding south London with drugs” such as cocaine, ketamine and cannabis. Wimbledon Times

Inconsiderate motorists have parked across keep clear signs, blocking entry for funerals and a minibus serving the disabled. Watford Observer

An illustrator has described designing the official Wimbledon 2024 poster as the “pinnacle” of her career. BBC News

Strike action by engineers working on the Croydon tram network has been called off after Transport for London and the Unite union reached a settlement. Inside Croydon

The plot of land that was going to become a £2.5 billion London Resort theme park is up for sale. Savills

28 of the best Spanish restaurants in London Square Meal

An open water swimming spot is to reopen in Canary Wharf’s business district this weekend for a third summer. Standard

Ian McKellen suffered ‘wrist and neck’ injuries during stage fall Theatre News

How to reach Heathrow airport with all trains cancelled Independent

New homes planning activity in London now 60% below peak levels Specification

A man is fighting for his life after he was run over and trapped under a double-decker bus in Hackney. Standard

M25’s Cobham Services hosts its first ever wedding Motoring Research

What happens in the Commons after the general election? Parliament

Tickets Alert: Late opening at Westminster Abbey

Sign language assistance coming to the London Overground

Dr Johnson’s Desk or Not? New exhibition explores the origins of the famous dictionary

London Public Art: Power over others is weakness disguised as strength

Elizabeth line now has 4G and 5G coverage within the tunnels

The Spanish Armada naval training ship, the Juan Sebastián de Elcano will be in Canary Wharf for a few days, and will be open to the public to visit. Details

Get creative with crochet, explore the Royal College of Physicians’ collections and take your last chance to see the ‘Fortitude’ exhibition at this July Museum Late. Details

On the first Thursday of the month, Holborn’s Novelty Automation has a bar in the store for their late-night opening. Details

Join Peter Murray for the inaugural Murray Lecture, followed by a conversation with Beatrice Galilee, exploring London’s position. Details

