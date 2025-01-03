The London Buzz – 3rd January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

More than one quarter of firefighters who were exposed to toxic smoke while working to extinguish Grenfell Tower have reportedly developed long-term health disorders. Standard

A manhunt has been launched after two women were repeatedly sexually assaulted at a busy London tube station. Metro

Thousands of residents across the London Borough of Camden are in the queue waiting for secure on-street cycle storage, according to a council report. Fitzrovia News

Police were called to a fatality at Watford Junction yesterday afternoon, London Northwestern Railway has confirmed. Watford Observer

Neighbours say they want their pub function room back – not a fancy flat Camden New Journal

Lambeth Council looks set to hand over a lease for its Phoenix House building in Vauxhall to become a Premier Inn Hotel. Brixton Buzz

New figures on fines issued by London boroughs relating to Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) show that Hounslow Council has raised more than £12million over the last two and a half years. Neighbournet

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Discovery Day: Twelfth Night celebration – £10

The Christmas holiday in the UK now lasts only two days and three nights, but in Tudor England and Wales everyone stopped work for 12 whole days and had fun along with the religious celebrations.

Croydonopolis: The Greatest City That Never Was – £3

Croydonopolis: The Greatest City That Never WasWill Noble, author of ‘Croydonopolis’ and editor of Londonist, discusses how Croydon’s reputation as a ‘concrete hell’ belies a truly remarkable town.

