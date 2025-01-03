The London Buzz – 3rd January 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
More than one quarter of firefighters who were exposed to toxic smoke while working to extinguish Grenfell Tower have reportedly developed long-term health disorders. Standard
A manhunt has been launched after two women were repeatedly sexually assaulted at a busy London tube station. Metro
Thousands of residents across the London Borough of Camden are in the queue waiting for secure on-street cycle storage, according to a council report. Fitzrovia News
Police were called to a fatality at Watford Junction yesterday afternoon, London Northwestern Railway has confirmed. Watford Observer
Neighbours say they want their pub function room back – not a fancy flat Camden New Journal
Lambeth Council looks set to hand over a lease for its Phoenix House building in Vauxhall to become a Premier Inn Hotel. Brixton Buzz
New figures on fines issued by London boroughs relating to Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) show that Hounslow Council has raised more than £12million over the last two and a half years. Neighbournet
