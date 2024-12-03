The London Buzz – 3rd December 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

CCTV footage has been released of a grandfather fighting off muggers in west London by swinging takeaway bags at them as they tried to steal his Rolex watch. BBC News

The “world’s first YMCA”, located on Great Russell Street, has been sold and will close to its members in February 2025, the charity that runs it has announced. Fitzrovia News

The Mayor of London has weighed in on the alarming rate of abuse and violence women and girls face while out and about in the capital. Metro

‘Disgusting’: Parents accuse rival faith school of trying to ‘poach’ children as council plans spark ‘bunfight’ Hackney Citizen

A university professor has uncovered fresh evidence to support claims Richard III was behind the murder of his nephews at the Tower of London. BBC News

The Greenwich Heritage Centre is unlikely to return to Woolwich because of a lack of funding, according to the head of the trust in charge of the borough’s archives. The Greenwich Wire

For what may be the last time ever, the crew of the RNLI lifeboat at the Chiswick station will be turning up on Christmas Day. Chiswick W4

We don’t want to sound like party poopers or anything, but just how sustainable are London’s Christmas decorations? Londonist

The parents of a severely disabled 16-year-old girl are unable to install a life-changing lift on the home they own because the freeholder is worried about it bringing the property’s value down. Standard

A new wetland project will transform Clapham Common, boosting biodiversity and providing an educational resource for schoolchildren in the area. South London News

Demolition work has started on a block of flats in east London which caught fire leaving more than 80 people homeless. BBC News

And from ianVisits:

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Lunchtime Tour of St. Mary Magdalene’s Neo-Gothic Church, Paddington – Free

Free guided tour of G.E Streets St Mary Magdalene Church Paddington. Learn about the art, architecture and history of this Grade I listed building.

The History of Rotherhithe – £4.00

A talk on the history of Rotherhithe for the Docklands History Group.

Black Holes and Bangs – Free

The lecture highlights results from the last year of observations, discuss the nature of black holes – the most mysterious of astronomical objects – and explain how the gold in your jewellery was made.

