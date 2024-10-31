The London Buzz – 31st October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Wimbledon BookFest saw footfall grow 16% year-on-year, reaching the biggest audience since the festival was founded 17 years ago – despite having lost its “second biggest funder” earlier this year. The Bookseller

The Beck Theatre will close in January, Hillingdon Council have announced, despite repeated statements that they do not want to see the theatre close. Harrow Online

Hackney’s mayor has paid tribute to one of her predecessors in the role as a trailblazing campaigner and an “inspiration to us all”. Hackney Gazette

‘How I led police to a thief and got my bike back’ BBC News

Jeremy Corbyn has joined opponents to an £82m plan for a student tower block in north London amid fears the high-rise would dominate the Islington skyline. Standard

Protesters are holding a sit-in at Lewisham council’s offices to demand officials rehouse two families they claim are living in unsuitable temporary accommodation. South London Press

A 63-year-old man has been arrested after hundreds of truckles of cheddar, worth more than £300,000, were stolen from London cheese specialist Neal’s Yard Dairy. BBC News

It was once a Brixton nightlife landmark, with queues regularly stretching up the street on weekends, but yesterday the Dogstar finally closed for good. Brixton Buzz

Thousands of people have signed a petition in a bid to save an “irreplaceable” gymnastics centre where Spider-Man actor Tom Holland trained. Standard

Transport for London (TfL) has pledged to fix ongoing issues with bus services in Enfield, Barnet and Haringey. Enfield Dispatch

