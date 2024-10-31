The London Buzz – 31st October 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Wimbledon BookFest saw footfall grow 16% year-on-year, reaching the biggest audience since the festival was founded 17 years ago – despite having lost its “second biggest funder” earlier this year. The Bookseller
The Beck Theatre will close in January, Hillingdon Council have announced, despite repeated statements that they do not want to see the theatre close. Harrow Online
Hackney’s mayor has paid tribute to one of her predecessors in the role as a trailblazing campaigner and an “inspiration to us all”. Hackney Gazette
‘How I led police to a thief and got my bike back’ BBC News
Jeremy Corbyn has joined opponents to an £82m plan for a student tower block in north London amid fears the high-rise would dominate the Islington skyline. Standard
Protesters are holding a sit-in at Lewisham council’s offices to demand officials rehouse two families they claim are living in unsuitable temporary accommodation. South London Press
A 63-year-old man has been arrested after hundreds of truckles of cheddar, worth more than £300,000, were stolen from London cheese specialist Neal’s Yard Dairy. BBC News
It was once a Brixton nightlife landmark, with queues regularly stretching up the street on weekends, but yesterday the Dogstar finally closed for good. Brixton Buzz
Thousands of people have signed a petition in a bid to save an “irreplaceable” gymnastics centre where Spider-Man actor Tom Holland trained. Standard
Transport for London (TfL) has pledged to fix ongoing issues with bus services in Enfield, Barnet and Haringey. Enfield Dispatch
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Tickets Alert: Tours of the Aga Khan Centre in King’s Cross
Cheap entry to London museums and galleries for Universal Credit claimants
V&A Museum refreshes its theatre galleries to mark a century of collecting
The Earl’s Court TARDIS may lose its tube station location
Visiting St Mary’s Church Wimbledon
