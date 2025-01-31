The London Buzz – 31st January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Prince Charles Cinema: Has London’s “meanest landlord” met his match? London Centric

Asylum seekers who have been staying in a hostel that was once a courthouse – some for almost three years – have spoken out about the “vile” conditions they are subjected to, Islington Tribune

A man has been charged after heroin worth more than £7 million was seized in west London. National Crime Agency

More signs warning drivers of the low-traffic neighbourhood east and west of Greenwich Park are to be installed after residents asked the council why they were not there in the first place. The Greenwich Wire

A rebel Labour councillor still waiting to make his maiden speech more than 1,000 days after being elected has accused the party’s local leadership of ‘silencing’ him. South London Press

Rough sleeping in London ‘as bad as it’s been’ but Sadiq Khan warns things won’t improve until 2026 Big Issue

CCTV images capture the moment a shoplifter was caught in a targeted police sting in south London. BBC News

Members of Hackney’s Charedi community have slammed Hackney’s traffic policies for “upending the lives” of residents by turning five-minute journeys into “half-hour ordeals”. Hackney Citizen

A former analyst at Goldman Sachs has been ordered by a London court to pay £587,000 following his conviction for insider dealing and fraud. Lawyer Monthly

Heathrow is not holding an ‘annual unclaimed baggage sale’ Full Fact

The teams behind East London venues Night Tales Loft and Netil360 have spoken out against plans for a new luxury housing development, which they say will overlook both spaces. DJ

And from ianVisits:

New 53-storey tower to replace 1970s office block near Liverpool Street station

Postal Museum planning £1 million upgrade to improve accessibility

A giant Sun lands in Greenwich: Luke Jerram’s ‘Helios’ fills the Painted Hall

Consultation opens on Bakerloo line replacement bus service — the Bakerloop

Single sign-on Wi-Fi launched in central London

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Jubilee line extension 25 Treasure Hunt – Free

The Jubilee line extension and Transport for London are both celebrating their 25th anniversary. In honour of these milestones, TfL is holding a treasure hunt to help you learn more about their stations and network.

London Sewing Machine Museum – monthly open day – Free

Monthly open day at one of London’s more curious and delightful museums, devoted to the history of the sewing machine.

How to kill an asteroid (family) – £17.06

There are approximately 25,000 ‘city-killer’ asteroids in near-Earth orbit, but we haven’t found them all yet! Even though some are too small for us to find, they’re still capable of large-scale destruction.

Some things to do in London on Sunday:

Chinese New Year – Free

Chinese New YearThe annual Chinese New Year parade will take place on Sunday 2nd February, starting from East of Trafalgar Square to Chinatown.

Frock Me Vintage Fashion Fair – £8.30

Frock Me! returns to Chelsea Old Town Hall where they will be joined by over 60 of the very best dealers in vintage and antique fashion, textiles and accessories.

Annual clowns service – Free (pay if you want to take photos)

Since 1946, clowns have gathered for a church service in full clown costume, to remember the father of clowning Joseph Grimaldi.

Ethical Matters: Why Optimism Wins – £10

What does Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition have in common with the chicken that crossed the road? Or James Baldwin’s campaign for civil rights with the development of AI? Or even Crossrail with George Bush’s ‘mission accomplished’?

A Life of Activism: Peter Tatchell in his own words – £20

Front-line activist Peter Tatchell will provide an inside account of his arrests and detention at Bow Street, including the mass turn-in to defy anti-LGBT+ laws.

Guided Tour of Woolwich Works – Free

The tour will also show how the building has been restored and how it’s used today.

