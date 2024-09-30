The London Buzz – 30th September 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

The Hard Rock Café ‘reviewing’ the future of its London Piccadilly restaurant The Caterer

A restaurant in London’s Chinatown once called the capital’s rudest has been fined more than £40,000 after mice and cockroaches were found in its kitchen. The Guardian

A man in his 20s has died and two others are in hospital following a “large group fight involving knives” in south London early on Sunday morning. BBC News

Work starting on new affordable homes in London at record low: ‘People will become homeless’ Big Issue

Play workers across Islington have launched a petition after being told they must take a 20 percent pay cut or lose their jobs. Islignton Tribune

The Bee’s Knees – A look at Harrow’s beekeeping community Harrow Online

A new photography exhibition has just opened at the West Middlesex University Hospital. The pictures displayed document the experiences of expectant families cared for by a multi-disciplinary team in a busy maternity unit. Neighbournet

London theatregoers attending a play about nuclear Armageddon are being warned that the production includes smoking and swearing on stage. Standard

A cyclist left in intensive care with 24 fractures has said she will never cycle in central London again after being given a “second chance at life”. Independent

Body found in the Thames confirmed as that of missing Soho socialite, Natasha Reddington-Romanov South London Press

Pupils ‘scared’ by walk through crime-ridden Burgess Park get lights installed after three-year campaign Southwark News

And from ianVisits:

New Earl’s Court masterplan unveiled with 4,000 homes and cultural centres

New Northern line tunnels will link platforms to new Elephant & Castle station entrance

Tickets Alert: See the Christmas lights by canal boat

TfL trials new DLR signage to boost awareness of Priority Seating needs

London Alleys: Whalebone Court, EC2

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Judges Service at Westminster Abbey – Free

There’s a parade of judges in full regalia as they arrive for the service. The service itself is private, but their arrival in robes is impressive to watch.

Cruise ship to pass through Tower Bridge – Free

A note that the cruise ship World Voyager will be in London for a few days — and will pass through Tower Bridge.

A Narrow Escape – Free

In the early hours, exactly a hundred and fifty years ago, the largest explosion London had ever witnessed created havoc and tragedy. Lester Hillman explores the drama, consequences and a close shave for the City.

Post-war Stained Glass in the City of London Lecture – £15.00

Alexandra Epps will talk about the unique stained glass stories of people, time and place within the post-war stained glass of the historic churches of the City of London.

Richard Ayoade: The Unfinished Harauld Hughes – £26.50

Join Richard Ayoade for an evening of live readings around the story of uncovering his doppelgänger, in conversation with novelist and poet Joe Dunthorne.

