The London Buzz – 30th October 2024

Sadiq Khan has refused to bow to pressure from within his own party to “pause” the roll-out of ‘floating bus stops’, amid concerns over the safety of older and disabled Londoners. Neighbournet

A single case of mpox – formerly known as monkeypox – linked to the recent outbreak in parts of Africa, has been detected in the UK. BBC News

Police are searching for someone they would like to speak to after it is alleged that a man racially abused another person on the Elizabeth Line, going on to punch a passenger who intervened in the face. Barking Post

Could this be the end of the Walthamstow Beer Mile? Time Out

Catford Mews, Lewisham’s only cinema, has suddenly shut its doors after the building was repossessed by the council over rent arrears. Standard

Angus Steakhouse deception: Londoners use social media to trick tourists and AI Square Meal

Plans to extend the opening hours for a Bexley nightclub have been refused following reports of ‘horrific’ racial abuse to door staff. South London Press

Fresh fears are being raised about the fate of a Green Belt site in Enfield after a housing developer submitted plans to clear several “diseased/dead” trees. Enfield Dispatch

Part of Great Titchfield Street to remain closed until late March 2025 Fitzrovia News

World Pride 2030 could be held in the capital – as organisers of Pride in London confirmed they will bid to host the 10-day festival. BBC News

Negotiations between Lime and Brent Council are ongoing a day before the firm’s e-bikes could be banned from Brent’s streets. Times Series

Islington Council’s ongoing review into its community centres across the borough could see some close their doors, the executive has warned. EC1 Echo

Sutton’s St Nicholas Shopping Centre set for demolition as part of town centre regeneration

Government confirms HS2 tunnels will reach Euston station

GWR releases Intercity 125 Christmas tree ornament

From paralysis to playfulness: Jason Wilsher-Mills’ whimsical art transforms adversity into joy

Jubilee line’s alleged 1970s Lewisham safeguarding debunked

London’s tube and rail stations to get public toilets, with first seven stations announced

Aircraft Access: The Lightning – £3.00

Be one of the few who get to experience over the rope access to the Lightning jet.

The Presidential Election of 1968 – and Implications for 2024 – Free

This lecture explores the striking parallels between 1968 and the 2024 Election, drawing on previously unexplored archives and numerous interviews.

Night at the Mausoleum – £6.45

A chance to see the Kilmorey Mausoleum in St. Margarets after dark.

Halloween Lates at the Science Museum – Free

This Halloween, prepare to embrace your worst fears as the museum investigates spooky science and terrifying tech.

A safer future for cycling in London – Free

Speakers from academia, policymaking and urban planning will discuss what can be done to make cycling safer and more inclusive, how barriers to implementation can be overcome, and what we can learn from other cities around the world.

Hanif Kureishi: Shattered – £18.50

A diary of a life in pieces: the author of The Buddha of Suburbia launches his extraordinary memoir about the accident that left him paralysed.

