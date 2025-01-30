The London Buzz – 30th January 2025
Greenwich Council has scrapped plans to close Maryon Wilson Animal Park after more than 10,000 people signed a petition against the proposal. The Greenwich Wire
Hackney’s Travellers have been dealt a blow after the council confirmed its long-awaited plans to provide a new site had gone back to the drawing board. Hackney Citizen
Around 60 anti-racists gathered in Stratford, east London, on Wednesday night to protest against the Islamophobic vandalising of mosques. Socialist Worker
Lime is ready to launch a £20 million plan to improve e-bike parking and cycling safety in London. Hackney Gazette
Enfield Council has admitted its plans to release Green Belt land for development would cause “high harm” to two large sites proposed for thousands of homes. Enfield Dispatch
A dead seal has been found washed up on Rotherhithe beach, months after experts warned of a ‘surge’ in sightings of the marine mammal in London. Southwark News
A&E staff at a Romford hospital have spoken up about feeling “burnt out” and having to put up with being sworn and shouted at while doing their job. Illford Recorder
Sir Sadiq Khan has denied there was a conflict of interest when he accepted free tickets to watch Taylor Swift, despite the fact they were given to him by an events company which has been awarded almost £45m in City Hall contracts. Enfield Dispatch
Planned tram track work to disrupt East Croydon services throughout February South London Press
Campaigners opposed to plans for a new M25 service station with 831 car parking spaces have protested outside Brentwood Town Hall. Romford Recorder
Hackney Council has announced an increase in both social rent and service charges from 7 April, as it assures tenants that the hikes mean the Town Hall’s rates will remain “among the lowest in London”. Hackney Citizen
Going inside the Upminster Tithe Barn Restoration project
Barbican upgrade plans shown off – more loos, more lifts, more access
Croydon council signs deal to replace the bus shelters it removed
Hackney Downs railway bridge reopens after 150-year-old structure replaced
SAS Duty Before Glory – Free
Join Tony Rushmer as he shares the story of ‘SAS Original’ Reg Seekings and his journey to become one of the most highly decorated Special Forces soldiers of the Second World War.
How Apple killed innovation – Free
In this talk, Simon discusses what went wrong, its effect on how we use mobile connectivity, and how the engineering profession should cope with such events in their industries.
The story of a Lambeth Midwife – Free
The real-life story of a London midwife
Boulle Study Day – £30
The all-day event will discuss five exceptional timepieces made by one of history’s greatest cabinetmakers.
