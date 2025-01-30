The London Buzz – 30th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Greenwich Council has scrapped plans to close Maryon Wilson Animal Park after more than 10,000 people signed a petition against the proposal. The Greenwich Wire

Hackney’s Travellers have been dealt a blow after the council confirmed its long-awaited plans to provide a new site had gone back to the drawing board. Hackney Citizen

Around 60 anti-racists gathered in Stratford, east London, on Wednesday night to protest against the Islamophobic vandalising of mosques. Socialist Worker

Lime is ready to launch a £20 million plan to improve e-bike parking and cycling safety in London. Hackney Gazette

Enfield Council has admitted its plans to release Green Belt land for development would cause “high harm” to two large sites proposed for thousands of homes. Enfield Dispatch

A dead seal has been found washed up on Rotherhithe beach, months after experts warned of a ‘surge’ in sightings of the marine mammal in London. Southwark News

A&E staff at a Romford hospital have spoken up about feeling “burnt out” and having to put up with being sworn and shouted at while doing their job. Illford Recorder

Sir Sadiq Khan has denied there was a conflict of interest when he accepted free tickets to watch Taylor Swift, despite the fact they were given to him by an events company which has been awarded almost £45m in City Hall contracts. Enfield Dispatch

Planned tram track work to disrupt East Croydon services throughout February South London Press

Campaigners opposed to plans for a new M25 service station with 831 car parking spaces have protested outside Brentwood Town Hall. Romford Recorder

Hackney Council has announced an increase in both social rent and service charges from 7 April, as it assures tenants that the hikes mean the Town Hall’s rates will remain “among the lowest in London”. Hackney Citizen

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Going inside the Upminster Tithe Barn Restoration project

Barbican upgrade plans shown off – more loos, more lifts, more access

Croydon council signs deal to replace the bus shelters it removed

Hackney Downs railway bridge reopens after 150-year-old structure replaced

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

SAS Duty Before Glory – Free

Join Tony Rushmer as he shares the story of ‘SAS Original’ Reg Seekings and his journey to become one of the most highly decorated Special Forces soldiers of the Second World War.

How Apple killed innovation – Free

In this talk, Simon discusses what went wrong, its effect on how we use mobile connectivity, and how the engineering profession should cope with such events in their industries.

The story of a Lambeth Midwife – Free

The real-life story of a London midwife

Boulle Study Day – £30

The all-day event will discuss five exceptional timepieces made by one of history’s greatest cabinetmakers.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.