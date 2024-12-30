The London Buzz – 30th December 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Camden burglary as brazen thieves get away with £10m of diamonds, sapphires and emeralds Mirror
What did Amy Lamé do as the Mayor’s Night Czar? More than you might think OnLondon
Places that closed down in London in 2024 Londonist
Ealing beavers thrive in their year in the city BBC News
Plans for 200 homes to be built on the site of a disused New Barnet gasholder have been unveiled. Times Series
Lambeth council wants to make a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) scheme permanent, believing it is delivering better air quality from an overall decrease in traffic. South London Press
An 83-year-old woman has been successful in her campaign to get new traffic lights installed at Greenford Road Junction, in Ealing, after her husband was very nearly hit by a car at the zebra crossing 10 years ago. Ealing Today
An independent shoe shop in Muswell Hill is closing after serving its “wonderful community” for eight years. Tottenham Independent
City Hall has said it was monitoring the weather forecast ahead of London’s sold-out New Year’s Eve firework display. BBC News
House prices in London and South East fall as affordability shifts buyers north and west Proactive
London’s West End Comedy Club has closed after three and a half years. Chortle
An activist has taken measures into her own hands after Transport for London (TfL) bosses banned adverts in support of farmers on the London Underground as they deemed them “too political”. Express
And from ianVisits:
Proposal to revamp street outside Harrods for Spring 2025
HS2’s new CEO calls for full reset to deal with cost challenges
Half-price January sale on GWR train tickets
See the plans to redevelop the British Museum
Thameslink railway in central London reopens following Christmas engineering works
London’s Alleys: Lilley Lane, NW4
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Steaming weekend at the Kew and Kempton steam museum – £30
Two steam museums will have their engines working, and are offering a joint ticket with vintage bus ride between them. The Kempton museum will be open and they intend to have the ‘Sir William Prescott Engine’ in operation.
Backstage tours of the Barbican theatre – £16.50
A regular(ish) event, but highlighting as the backstage tours of the Barbican theatre will run over the Christmas break if you fancy something a bit different.
