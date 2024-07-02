The London Buzz – 2nd July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Transport for London has helped children across the capital learn vital IT skills by donating more than 800 laptops, iPads and computers to schools. Ham & High

The street behind Tate Modern in London has been closed to the public after glass window panels fell from a residential high-rise. The Art Newspaper

The fourth race in the brand-new T100 Triathlon World Tour takes place in London on 27-28 July. Here’s how to catch all the action live… 220 Triathalon

Andy Murray pulls out of Wimbledon singles but confirms his aim to play in the doubles Sky News and a pub owner from Kent has been camping overnight in a queue for Wimbledon tickets as he continues the tradition he started 32 years ago. BBC News

Urgent probe launched as Londoners fail to receive postal vote ballots Standard

Philanthropist Sir Jack Petchey OBE, whose charity foundation supported thousands of children across east London, died last week at the age of 98. Hackney Citizen

Springwatch star Chris Packham has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur bosses over what he claims are “absolutely bonkers” plans to turn part of a public wildlife park into “grotesque” football fields. Mirror

Ed Sheeran says all of London is ‘sketchy’? How embarrassing — for him Standard

Dramatic scenes as firefighters tackle car on fire in Rotherhithe Southwark News

Enfield people are being invited to have their say on a project to restore parks and woodland to their natural state. Enfield Independent

Starlight Express extends London revival Whats On Stage

West London’s highest rooftop restaurant and bar to open in Paddington Time Out

And from ianVisits:

New London to Manchester rail route proposed amid HS2 delays

The British Museum’s famous Reading Room has reopened

Step into the Light: Anthony McCall’s playful ‘Solid Light’ exhibition at Tate Modern

Construction of east London’s new Beam Park station formally delayed

A day trip to Scott’s Grotto and the town of Ware

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Explore the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) 500-year history with an expert guide Book tickets

A photographic exhibition of images from the production of Robert Fuest’s 1971 horror comedy film The Abominable Dr. Phibes. Details here

Closing soon – almost 60 of Sargent’s paintings on display, including major portraits that rarely travel Details here

Closing soon – Step inside a traditional tailor’s workshop in the East End and immerse yourself in the glitz and glamour of a Carnaby Street boutique at the height of the Swinging Sixties – when London was the world’s fashion capital. Details here

