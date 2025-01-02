The London Buzz – 2nd January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Transport for London is proposing to alter the numbers 30 and 205 bus routes along Euston Road and is asking passengers to respond to a public consultation on the plans. Fitzrovia News

The number of festive shoppers on London’s streets has fallen by less than in the rest of the UK, according to retail analysts. BBC News

A teenager from Dagenham is among three arrested after a fatal crash in Buckhurst Hill on Christmas Eve. Romford Recorder

A Forest Hill drug dealer has been jailed after he wore three Rolex watches and posed with stacks of cash. News Shopper

The fury directed at the knighting of the London Mayor highlights the bankruptcy and the menace of nationalist conservatism OnLondon

London’s annual New Year’s Day parade went ahead despite warnings of strong winds and heavy rain. BBC News

Boxpark has secured a short-term lease to continue trading at its original site in London’s Shoreditch and says that ‘negotiations are positive’ about a further extension. Restaurant Online

A seven-year-old boy has become the first child in London to successfully undergo an operation using a “revolutionary” surgical robotic system as part of a trial. Standard

Plumstead High Street has been closed to traffic after a significant water main burst, leaving some residents experiencing no water or low pressure. News Shopper

A man has appeared in court accused of verbally abusing Matt Lucas while the comedian was on his way to a football match. BBC News

