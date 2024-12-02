The London Buzz – 2nd December 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
A London bus driver is urging people to think about where they buy their e-bikes and parts, after he and his family escaped from a converted e-bike battery fire which ripped through his home. BBC News
The headteacher of a Walthamstow primary school with a dwindling pupil roll has suddenly resigned after serving five years in the role amid mounting concern over leadership and workplace culture at the school. Waltham Forest Echo
An Edmonton youth group on the frontline of tackling crime has appealed for help after Metropolitan Police figures showed the borough ranked highest in London for teen violence. Enfield Dispatch
A disabled man has said he was “unfairly removed” from a music event in London, after venue staff mistook his medical condition for being drunk. BBC News
“Last Christmas I was in prison. This year I’m working in a London fine-dining restaurant” Big Issue
A Woolwich drug dealer who was caught with two live firearms and ammunition has been jailed. News Shopper
Dozens of homeless families are being sent miles outside of London as Westminster Council does not have enough temporary accommodation (TA), a new Freedom of Information response has revealed. Fitzrovia News
Why London’s fractured housing market is going to take time to heal, by London Deputy Mayor Tom Copley New Statesman
Man arrested on suspicion of rape at Groucho Club in London The Caterer
Fire alarms in a Chadwell Heath flat failed to alert residents to a fire that put three people, including a child, in hospital. Romford Recorder
As Thames Water drowns in debt, what will happen next? OnLondon
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
HS2’s TBMs are about to start tunnelling towards Euston
South Western Railway confirms next rollout of its new Arterio trains
Delayed Beam Park railway station moves forward with new planning application
London’s Alleys: Sutton Walk, SE1
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Gun salutes in Green Park and Tower of London – Free
In honour of the state visit by the Amir of the State of Qatar to the UK, there will be gun salutes at the Tower of London and in Green Park.
Places for London: commercial railway development – Free
The speakers will use a number of case studies to bring to life the engineering and other challenges faced by the team.
British Cemeteries: a Georgian Invention – £18.00
This talk is based on a forthcoming book on British cemeteries, co-written with Brent Elliott, to be published by Liverpool University Press.
