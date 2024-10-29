The London Buzz – 29th October 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Sutton’s Lib Dem Council has been accused of ‘showing contempt for democracy’ after it shut down debate over a contentious local incinerator plant during a council meeting this week. Local Guardian
Transport for London has U-turned after initially refusing to let an advert urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to tax the super rich be displayed on the Tube. Standard
Police have raised concerns about plans for a Wetherspoon’s pub at London Bridge Station, warning it would lead to a rise in disorder in an area “blighted by … alcohol related crime” London SE1
Islington Council is forging ahead with a plan to increase housing capacity for adult social care – as it grapples with rising demand in the borough. Islington Citizen
Firefighters from London Fire Brigade (LFB) have issued a reminder of their lithium battery safety advice following a fire at a waste recycling centre on Civic Way in Ruislip Harrow Online
An increasing number of Israeli companies are turning to the London Stock Exchange as their gateway to international investors Jewish News
Staff at Neal’s Yard Dairy said they have received “remarkable” support after it emerged the company was the victim of a £300,000 cheese heist two weeks ago. South London Press
A man has been left seriously injured after a glass bottle was allegedly smashed onto his face in a suspected hate crime attack. Hackney Gazette
“It doesn’t feel like we’re any closer to having justice or an answer,” said Tom Savage, who was stabbed 20 times in east London. BBC News
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
South Norwood’s Goat House Bridge gets a mural makeover
Bill Bailey to read tube tannoy messages on the Underground on Thursday
There’s a pre-Christmas auction of children’s bicycles
Exit Photography’s stark vision of 1970s urban struggles comes to LSE Library
Brixton tube station’s new mural explores identity and power by Claudette Johnson
The end of the “Euston Rush” as train companies improve boarding times at Euston station
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Heads, Hooves and Horror Stories – £20.00
Come see the Museum after hours, led by one of their guides, and hear stories of ghosts & other horrifying stories from Horse Guards, London and across the world from the Household Cavalry
The Origins of Modern Paganism – Free
This lecture provides a deeper exploration of Paganism, beginning with its roots in the Victorian and Edwardian eras, and the question of how ancient paganism was regarded then
Regina! with Emily Murdoch Perkins – £10.00
What queens would England have had if firstborn daughters, not firstborn sons, had inherited the throne?
Poisons, Pills & Plants 1: Death in the Garden – £10.00
Join landscape gardener and author, Michael Brown, for ‘Death in the Garden’, a talk on the use of poisonous plants throughout history
I’m no fan of Wetherspoons, but I have to express frustration at the police not wanting [another] pub in an area because people [enjoying themselves on nights out in Central London] might become victims of crime.
I can understand that certain venues in certain locations may of a nature that facilitates or forments criminal activity, and this should be recognised, however a Wetherspoons at London Bridge clearly isn’t in that category. The idea that criminals will or won’t go out and commit street crime because a specific pub in an already busy nightlife zone is or isn’t there is absurd.
The only recent nonsense to beat this nonsense has been the insanity over Gregg’s in Leicester Square which apparently is “not allowed to sell food heated above ambient temperature past 11pm, including potato wedges and chicken goujons” because what, muggers love goujons but are scared away by cold sandwiches?
Instead of blaming businesses, may I suggest the police get out and do a bit of policing? A would-be criminal isn’t going to think “ah well, Greggs is has no hot wedges and that arch at London bridge is still vacant so I may as well stay at home and play on my stolen Xbox” are they? But they might think twice if there was any decent chance, any at all, of them being led away and locked up, even just for the night, by someone in blue.