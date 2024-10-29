The London Buzz – 29th October 2024

Published on 29th October 2024 by ianVisits in Churn, London News

Today’s London news round-up:

Sutton’s Lib Dem Council has been accused of ‘showing contempt for democracy’ after it shut down debate over a contentious local incinerator plant during a council meeting this week. Local Guardian

Transport for London has U-turned after initially refusing to let an advert urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to tax the super rich be displayed on the Tube. Standard

Police have raised concerns about plans for a Wetherspoon’s pub at London Bridge Station, warning it would lead to a rise in disorder in an area “blighted by … alcohol related crime” London SE1

Islington Council is forging ahead with a plan to increase housing capacity for adult social care – as it grapples with rising demand in the borough. Islington Citizen

Firefighters from London Fire Brigade (LFB) have issued a reminder of their lithium battery safety advice following a fire at a waste recycling centre on Civic Way in Ruislip Harrow Online

An increasing number of Israeli companies are turning to the London Stock Exchange as their gateway to international investors Jewish News

Staff at Neal’s Yard Dairy said they have received “remarkable” support after it emerged the company was the victim of a £300,000 cheese heist two weeks ago. South London Press

A man has been left seriously injured after a glass bottle was allegedly smashed onto his face in a suspected hate crime attack. Hackney Gazette

“It doesn’t feel like we’re any closer to having justice or an answer,” said Tom Savage, who was stabbed 20 times in east London. BBC News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

South Norwood’s Goat House Bridge gets a mural makeover

Bill Bailey to read tube tannoy messages on the Underground on Thursday

There’s a pre-Christmas auction of children’s bicycles

Exit Photography’s stark vision of 1970s urban struggles comes to LSE Library

Brixton tube station’s new mural explores identity and power by Claudette Johnson

The end of the “Euston Rush” as train companies improve boarding times at Euston station

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Heads, Hooves and Horror Stories – £20.00

Come see the Museum after hours, led by one of their guides, and hear stories of ghosts & other horrifying stories from Horse Guards, London and across the world from the Household Cavalry

The Origins of Modern Paganism – Free

This lecture provides a deeper exploration of Paganism, beginning with its roots in the Victorian and Edwardian eras, and the question of how ancient paganism was regarded then

Regina! with Emily Murdoch Perkins – £10.00

What queens would England have had if firstborn daughters, not firstborn sons, had inherited the throne?

Poisons, Pills & Plants 1: Death in the Garden – £10.00

Join landscape gardener and author, Michael Brown, for ‘Death in the Garden’, a talk on the use of poisonous plants throughout history

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

Tagged with The London Buzz

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

1 Comment on “The London Buzz – 29th October 2024

  1. I’m no fan of Wetherspoons, but I have to express frustration at the police not wanting [another] pub in an area because people [enjoying themselves on nights out in Central London] might become victims of crime.

    I can understand that certain venues in certain locations may of a nature that facilitates or forments criminal activity, and this should be recognised, however a Wetherspoons at London Bridge clearly isn’t in that category. The idea that criminals will or won’t go out and commit street crime because a specific pub in an already busy nightlife zone is or isn’t there is absurd.

    The only recent nonsense to beat this nonsense has been the insanity over Gregg’s in Leicester Square which apparently is “not allowed to sell food heated above ambient temperature past 11pm, including potato wedges and chicken goujons” because what, muggers love goujons but are scared away by cold sandwiches?

    Instead of blaming businesses, may I suggest the police get out and do a bit of policing? A would-be criminal isn’t going to think “ah well, Greggs is has no hot wedges and that arch at London bridge is still vacant so I may as well stay at home and play on my stolen Xbox” are they? But they might think twice if there was any decent chance, any at all, of them being led away and locked up, even just for the night, by someone in blue.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*