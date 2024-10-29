The London Buzz – 29th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Sutton’s Lib Dem Council has been accused of ‘showing contempt for democracy’ after it shut down debate over a contentious local incinerator plant during a council meeting this week. Local Guardian

Transport for London has U-turned after initially refusing to let an advert urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to tax the super rich be displayed on the Tube. Standard

Police have raised concerns about plans for a Wetherspoon’s pub at London Bridge Station, warning it would lead to a rise in disorder in an area “blighted by … alcohol related crime” London SE1

Islington Council is forging ahead with a plan to increase housing capacity for adult social care – as it grapples with rising demand in the borough. Islington Citizen

Firefighters from London Fire Brigade (LFB) have issued a reminder of their lithium battery safety advice following a fire at a waste recycling centre on Civic Way in Ruislip Harrow Online

An increasing number of Israeli companies are turning to the London Stock Exchange as their gateway to international investors Jewish News

Staff at Neal’s Yard Dairy said they have received “remarkable” support after it emerged the company was the victim of a £300,000 cheese heist two weeks ago. South London Press

A man has been left seriously injured after a glass bottle was allegedly smashed onto his face in a suspected hate crime attack. Hackney Gazette

“It doesn’t feel like we’re any closer to having justice or an answer,” said Tom Savage, who was stabbed 20 times in east London. BBC News

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Heads, Hooves and Horror Stories – £20.00

Come see the Museum after hours, led by one of their guides, and hear stories of ghosts & other horrifying stories from Horse Guards, London and across the world from the Household Cavalry

The Origins of Modern Paganism – Free

This lecture provides a deeper exploration of Paganism, beginning with its roots in the Victorian and Edwardian eras, and the question of how ancient paganism was regarded then

Regina! with Emily Murdoch Perkins – £10.00

What queens would England have had if firstborn daughters, not firstborn sons, had inherited the throne?

Poisons, Pills & Plants 1: Death in the Garden – £10.00

Join landscape gardener and author, Michael Brown, for ‘Death in the Garden’, a talk on the use of poisonous plants throughout history

