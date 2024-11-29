The London Buzz – 29th November 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
London Fire Brigade (LFB) has made “significant improvements” in performance since 2022, the fire inspectorate has said. ITVX
The owner of a pub which has been serving pints for more than 150 years says it is now under threat of closure after being presented with a host of new licensing conditions by Islington Council. Islington Tribune
An exercise was held this week at Brentford FC’s ground to test responses in the event of a major incident such as a terrorist attack. Neighbournet
The Roman Road Bow Neighbourhood Forum has been stuck applying for recognition since 2022 and has been delayed yet again due to the Mayor’s concerns about its diversity despite meeting requirements. The Slice
A Camden resident with arthritis moved to a wooden shack with no heating or hot water after the lift in his building broke and it was too painful for him to use the stairs. Standard
Four phone thieves based in London have been jailed for handling more than 5,000 stolen phones. LBC
Sadiq Khan has told London Centric that some of the capital’s residents may never receive the refunds they are owed by Transport for London, after a cyberattack resulted in up to a million people being overcharged for their travel. London Centric
Plans for 220 homes on the edge of Borehamwood have been approved at appeal. Watford Observer
The front of a Barnet Council truck has been destroyed after it drove into a home in Mill Hill. Times Series
James Potts retained the Junction ward seat for Labour in yesterday’s by-election – after a close-run race that saw the party’s vote share fall by 22 points. Islington Citizen
‘Abhorrent’ handyman killed woman he knew during violent burglary South London Press
The number of animals abandoned in Inner London risen by a quarter last winter, new figures show. EC1 Echo
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Barking Riverside switches on its Cold-War replacement substation
The Wallace Collection unites five Boulle clocks from France’s Sun King era for the first time
TfL abandons plans for driverless tube trains
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
So Last Century’s Christmas Vintage Market – Free
A seasonal vintage market in the surroundings of Dulwich Picture Gallery.
Convenient; a history of toilets in London (mostly) – £5.00
From ancient civilizations to modern-day innovations, explore the impact of sanitation on society.
Finnish and Norwgian church’s Christmas Fair 2024 – Free
Two Nordic churches in Rotherhithe hold their annual Christmas fairs, offering a range of gifts, food and of course, hot Glögg to drink.
Monthly open day at Dacres Wood nature reserve – Free
Dacres Wood Nature Reserve occupies 2.5 hectares to the east of the main railway line between Forest Hill and Sydenham stations.
