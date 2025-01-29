The London Buzz – 29th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Scenes for an ITV crime thriller series about are being filmed this week on the Lancaster Estate in Southwark. SE1

Thousands of London motorists are being given the chance to drive through the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels for as little as 75p per trip. Standard

Plans to merge two schools in Globe Town due to falling numbers to be considered by Council The Slice

The history behind Heathrow’s third runway debate – and who’s against it Independent and Heathrow third runway ‘biggest investment into Wales in decades’ Pembrokehsire Herald

The owner of a sports memorabilia store has urged Romford residents to “use or lose” small businesses as he “seriously considers” closing his shop. Romford Recorder

Work could begin on a new £9bn road crossing between Kent and Essex as early as this year after Rachel Reeves gave her backing to the scheme in a bid to fire growth in the economy. iNews (£)

Residents in Chingford have rallied against plans to scrap free parking, saying they rely too heavily on their cars. Guardian Series

A café operator in south London has been fined £18,000 following the death of a 12-year-old girl after she had a fatal allergic reaction to a milkshake. The Caterer

TGI Fridays’s flagship store in Leicester Square has shut down leaving central London with no more outlets. Metro

A mother who qualified as a train driver after taking 10 years out of work to care for her daughter is encouraging others not to be set back by a career break. South London Press

And from ianVisits:

Surbiton railway station to get refurbished waiting rooms

Newham to clamp down on dumped dockless bikes

Thunderbirds Are Go: South London homeowner wants an underground helicopter lair

London Underground restores Piccadilly line services to Uxbridge

A modest man, a florid memorial: Marylebone’s tribute to William Pitt Byrne

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

The Story of Nature | A Human History – £11.55

The Story of Nature | A Human HistoryJeremy Mynott traces the story of nature — past, present, and future, from dramatic cave paintings of animals to the climate emergency today.

Housewarming: A British Vietnamese Home – Free

Late-night access to the museum galleries with music, drinks, creative activities and curator tours of the period room in focus.

Skills Late: Talent Transported – Free

Annual Skills Late event brings together leading employers in London with young people at the start of their careers.

