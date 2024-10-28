The London Buzz – 28th October 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Ealing Broadway shopping centre’s central location, Town Square, will be undergoing renovation over the next few weeks with new seating being added for shoppers. Ealing Times
In search of wild flowers on his bike – an author shares his botanical passion South London Press
The annual commemoration of an Irish patriot who died in Brixton prison after a hunger strike heard today (27 October) how hundreds of Black people chanted “Victory to the IRA” outside the prison in 1981. Brixton Blog
Two critically endangered parrots that escaped from London Zoo during a routine flight a week ago have been found in “good health” 60 miles (97km) away. BBC News
Time Out Group has confirmed it is in negotiations to open a London food market, three years after it scrapped plans to launch in the capital. The Caterer
Three Just Stop Oil activists have been banned from protesting in London ahead of their trial for allegedly throwing soup at two Vincent Van Gogh paintings at the National Gallery. BBC News
An electric bin lorry burst into flames in central London on Monday morning, forcing roads in the West End to close. Telegraph
London landlord forced to sell off social homes in PM’s constituency due to ‘unjust’ building safety funding Inside Housing
A woman from west London has been fined almost £2,000 after dumped waste was found 20 miles (32km) away in Biggin Hill, south-east London. BBC News
‘Many grievances were aired’: A view on the Southwark leaseholders’ conference Southwark News
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Young SEND interns helping to build the new Piccadilly line trains
New wooden train built by Rainham students arrives at Tesco store
Tickets Alert: Christmas Lates at the Natural History Museum
Rare tube maps on display at Knightsbridge’s Map House exhibition
London’s Alleys: Flood Walk, SW3
