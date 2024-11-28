The London Buzz – 28th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Ten fire engines evacuated people from a building after a fire broke out in London on Thursday morning. Standard

A portion of Motörhead rockstar Lemmy’s ashes will find their final home in his favourite London strip club, the band’s manager has said. Metro

Several operators ‘interested’ in Beck Theatre in council’s last ditch effort to prevent closure Harrow Online

One hundred and twenty affordable homes are now complete in Peckham Town Centre, Southwark Council has announced. Southwark News

A special investigation by the Housing Ombudsman has revealed a ‘defensive complaints culture’ within Camden Council’s landlord services, including evidence of a dismissive approach to residents. Local Gov

Hammersmith Park’s new Japanese gate has opened up the entrance to its 114 year old garden – H&F’s Japanese Garden of Peace. LBHF

The family of man shot dead in Peckham say that people are “sitting on the truth” about his killing. Local London

British police launch new investigation into people linked to late Harrods boss al-Fayed Reuters

Transport for London’s launch of its new fleet of electric ‘tram-like’ buses last week was dampened as one of the vehicles reportedly collided with a Bromley councillor’s wife’s car. South London Press

Dalston Yard: huge east London food hall is finally opening next week TimeOut

The BBC will no longer allow “unvetted” members of the public into areas of Broadcasting House, after Westminster Council approved the broadcaster’s application to modify a s106 legal agreement. Fitzrovia News

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Soldiers, Angels and Avengers: The Jewish Brigade in Italy – Free

Join Dr Gianluca Fantoni as he chronicles the formation, deployment and field conduct of the Jewish Brigade Infantry Group during the Second World War.

Back to the 1870s – Celebrating 150 Years at Burlington House – Free

A Victorian-themed evening of top entertainment and terrible poetry to celebrate the 150th birthday at Burlington House.

Tate Modern Lates – Free

A special evening to explore Electric Dreams with music, artist-led workshops, talks, film and more

