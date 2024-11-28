The London Buzz – 28th November 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Ten fire engines evacuated people from a building after a fire broke out in London on Thursday morning. Standard
A portion of Motörhead rockstar Lemmy’s ashes will find their final home in his favourite London strip club, the band’s manager has said. Metro
Several operators ‘interested’ in Beck Theatre in council’s last ditch effort to prevent closure Harrow Online
One hundred and twenty affordable homes are now complete in Peckham Town Centre, Southwark Council has announced. Southwark News
A special investigation by the Housing Ombudsman has revealed a ‘defensive complaints culture’ within Camden Council’s landlord services, including evidence of a dismissive approach to residents. Local Gov
Hammersmith Park’s new Japanese gate has opened up the entrance to its 114 year old garden – H&F’s Japanese Garden of Peace. LBHF
The family of man shot dead in Peckham say that people are “sitting on the truth” about his killing. Local London
British police launch new investigation into people linked to late Harrods boss al-Fayed Reuters
Transport for London’s launch of its new fleet of electric ‘tram-like’ buses last week was dampened as one of the vehicles reportedly collided with a Bromley councillor’s wife’s car. South London Press
Dalston Yard: huge east London food hall is finally opening next week TimeOut
The BBC will no longer allow “unvetted” members of the public into areas of Broadcasting House, after Westminster Council approved the broadcaster’s application to modify a s106 legal agreement. Fitzrovia News
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Goodbye Overground, hello Weaver and Suffragette: Why TfL’s revamp makes travel alerts smarter
You can get a personalised blue bag from this IKEA exhibition
Why museum memberships make the perfect Christmas present
Tate Britain’s uneven but captivating look at the 1980s
Cycling rates in London rose by a quarter over the past five years
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Soldiers, Angels and Avengers: The Jewish Brigade in Italy – Free
Join Dr Gianluca Fantoni as he chronicles the formation, deployment and field conduct of the Jewish Brigade Infantry Group during the Second World War.
Back to the 1870s – Celebrating 150 Years at Burlington House – Free
A Victorian-themed evening of top entertainment and terrible poetry to celebrate the 150th birthday at Burlington House.
Tate Modern Lates – Free
A special evening to explore Electric Dreams with music, artist-led workshops, talks, film and more
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you