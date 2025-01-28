The London Buzz – 28th January 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
A Dagenham shop has had its licence revoked after immigration officers discovered two people were working there illegally. Romford Recorder
The long-awaited Soho Theatre Walthamstow opens at the beginning of May — with a stellar line-up featuring some of the land’s finest comedians. Londonist
Greenwich councillors have been warned that they will be challenged at next year’s elections if they back plans to close Maryon Wilson Animal Park in Charlton. The Greenwich Wire
18-year-old reports alleged assault by bus driver at Stanmore station Harrow Online
A power supply issue on the Elizabeth line [caused[ major disruption at London Paddington. Tottenham Independent
Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted a performance of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver in London’s West End. Sky News
The driver of a car which crashed into a school in Wimbledon killing two schoolgirls has been arrested after Metropolitan Police detectives reopened the investigation. i News
Sir Sadiq Khan has admitted it will “never be the case” that every tube station in London will have step-free access. Enfield Dispatch
A disgruntled swimmer reacted with fury after Hampstead Heath’s ponds were closed to the public after warnings of strong winds. Ham & High
Plans have been rejected that would have seen another floor built on three blocks of flats in Watford. Watford Observer
A man has sped his way across London using a kick scooter to set a Guinness World Records title for the most museums visited in 24 hours. BBC News
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Tickets Alert: Behind the Scenes tours of the London Archive
Imber Bus day is confirmed for August 2025
Prince Charles Cinema facing eviction threat in landlord lease dispute
Elizabeth line train traveled at nearly double permitted speed – accident report finds
How Covent Garden tube station nearly closed in 1935
London’s pedicabs face ban on loud music and rip-off fares in new TfL rules
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
British Children’s Literature in Japanese Culture – Free
British Children’s Literature in Japanese CultureIn this book launch for the paperback edition, Catherine Butler will introduce the book and talk about the interests and discoveries that led to its writing.
