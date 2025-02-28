The London Buzz – 28th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Traffic wardens working in the borough of Ealing are set to strike for a month unless an ongoing dispute with the council is resolved. Chiswick W4

A dog that joined London Fire Brigade at only 10 weeks old is retiring after becoming its longest-serving fire investigation dog. BBC News

Met Police orders Swiss Cottage anti-Zionist demo to move to new Kings Cross location Jewish News

Brentford and Isleworth MP Ruth Cadbury has written a letter to TfL raising concerns about continuing problems on the 65 bus route. Brentford TW8

How Heathrow’s great reshuffle could work – these are the potential passenger benefits Independent

Residents have slammed plans by the firm behind clubs including Printworks and Drumsheds to put on events in a former newspaper warehouse near their homes. South London Press

From Chelsea’s Marc Guiu to Fulham captain Tom Cairney, sportsmen are travelling far and wide to Kings Cuts barbers in Epsom for a trim and a chinwag. The Face

Southwark residents to protest against the UK government’s handling of the housing crisis, Sat 1st March 2025 Brixton Buzz

While its new buildings were falling apart, councillors in Barking were getting football and concert tickets from key property companies — and even jobs The Londoner

A fifth man has been charged with the murder of a young man stabbed to death in east London. Standard

An east London council has decided to go against recommendations from councillors who raised concerns over increased costs to the regeneration of a housing estate which was part of the London 2012 Olympic legacy. BBC News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Survivor thanks heroes after cardiac arrest at Liverpool Street station

Last chance for Early Bird tickets to London Open Gardens Weekend

Glitz, grit, and genius: Tate Modern unmasks the many faces of Leigh Bowery

HS2 is a “casebook example of how not to run a project” – Parliamentary report claims

Oxford Street could become a car-free space as Mayor of London opens consultation

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Hands on History in Watermen’s Hall – Free

Step into the historic Watermen’s Hall and discover the world of the famous Thames Watermen & Lightermen through the artefacts recovered by mudlarks.

See a replica 300 year old printing press in action – Donation

For the next few weeks, there’s a chance to see a replica 300 year old printing press in use in central London.

London Sewing Machine Museum – monthly open day – Free

Monthly open day at one of London’s more curious and delightful museums, devoted to the history of the sewing machine.

Hidden Spaces Tours of St Alfege Church, Galleries & Crypt – £9.97

A tour of the hidden spaces of the beautiful church of St Alfege.

Some things to do in London on Sunday:

Hands on History in Watermen’s Hall – Free

Step into the historic Watermen’s Hall and discover the world of the famous Thames Watermen & Lightermen through the artefacts recovered by mudlarks.

So Last Century’s Vintage Fair – £3

A large indoor vintage fair in the enormous Great Hall at Goldsmiths University. Featuring lots of affordable mid century furniture, lighting and interiors essentials, it’s the ideal place to look if you’ve just moved, or if you’re looking for that perfect piece to finish off a room.

The Seething Festival – Free

Annual local fete and festival held in Surbiton.

Guided Tour of Woolwich Works – Free

The tour will also show how the building has been restored and how it’s used today.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.