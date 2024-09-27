The London Buzz – 27th September 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

A well-loved city farm in Merton has been saved from closure after community donations raised £50,000 in just 48 hours. SW Londoner

Developers ‘pause’ plans for shopping ‘pavilion’ at Coal Drops Yard Camden New Journal

Graham Norton reveals he was stabbed and ‘left for dead’ in London street (in 1989) Joe

Lambeth Council has classified seven out of ten of its major policy areas as being at “major” risk levels, according to a new report for the Corporate Committee. Brixton Buzz

Boxpark finally opens in Bucks Street Market, Camden Town Ham & High

Almost 600 harbour seals and 3,000 grey seals now live in the Thames Estuary, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), which runs London Zoo, has revealed. BBC News

Absences continue to blight Islington schools as data reveals ‘vulnerable’ groups have poorer attendance rates compared to their peers. EC1 Echo

Two activists from the Just Stop Oil campaign group who hurled tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery in October 2022, have been sentenced to prison. Art Newspaper

A man has been arrested on suspicion of computer misuse offences following a suspected cyber attack on railway stations’ Wi-Fi systems on Wednesday evening. South London Press

Residents at an ageing Leytonstone estate have told Waltham Forest Council they will seek to move out if a long-promised rebuild is not delivered. Waltham Forest Echo

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

V&A Museum planning £4 million revamp of its South Asia galleries

Westminster Abbey corrects Brontë Sisters’ memorial mistake – 85 years after it was made

Historic WWII bunker faces demolition for new hotel

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Dyslexia Fair 2024: Exploring Dyslexia – Free

The annual Bell House Dyslexia Fair is a free event bringing together individuals, families and educators to learn more about dyslexia and literacy difficulties

Dahlias display at Leighton House – £14.00

See Leighton’s Arab Hall transformed through the flower power of Dahlias, with a spectacular display curated by florist and garden writer Arthur Parkinson

Georgian cookery demonstrations – £14.00

See a Georgian feast prepared in London’s only 18th-century townhouse kitchen at the home of George Frideric Handel.

Monthly open day at Dacres Wood nature reserve – Free

Dacres Wood Nature Reserve occupies 2.5 hectares to the east of the main railway line between Forest Hill and Sydenham stations.

Tour of Kirkaldy’s Testing Works including machine run – £25.63

Tour of the Victorian testing machine museum and a demonstration of the Universal Testing Machine.

V&A East InBetween: A Latinx Takeover – Free

Expect DJ sets, photography, food, performance, and more.

Cunning Folk: Life in the Era of Practical Magic – £20.00

Tabitha Stanmore transports us to a time when magic was used to navigate life’s challenges and solve problems of both trivial and deadly importance.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.