The London Buzz – 27th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

The axing of a bus route which runs through Romford, Harold Wood and Upminster is being “strongly objected”, a meeting was told. Romford Recorder

A Metropolitan Police officer is under criminal investigation for potential assault after Sex Education star Reece Richards claimed he was injured during a wrongful arrest in west London. BBC News

A Haringey Kurdish community centre will be shut for two weeks as six people have been arrested following a counter-terrorism investigation. Islington Gazette

Havering Council is sitting on millions of unspent infrastructure funding, a cabinet member revealed. Romford Recorder

People in London are being urged to get the RSV vaccine following the latest figures which show more than 90,000 people have already had the jab across the capital. NHS England

CCTV from Whitefield School in north-east London obtained by the BBC shows autistic children being shoved into padded rooms, thrown to the floor, restrained by the neck – or left alone, sitting in vomit. BBC News

The famed Griucho members’ club has been temporarily closed and had its license suspended by Westminster City Council as the Metropolitan Police investigates claims of a “serious crime” which took place on the premises. The Drinks Business

A Bottomless Pigs In Blankets Restaurant Is Opening In Shoreditch – For Two Days Only Londonist

Public toilets outside Great Portland Street station, which are owned by Westminster Council, are not part of a £12.7mn improvement programme and are to remain closed with their future use remaining uncertain. Fitzrovia News

And from ianVisits:

£2.8M project to transform Westbourne Green canalside path approved

A second attempt to build homes around High Barnet tube station announced

An end to tube strikes as RMT union accepts London Underground pay offer

The historic Smithfields and Billingsgate markets expected to close in 2028

London’s Pocket Parks: St Thomas’s Long Burial Ground, E9

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Photography – A Queer History by Flora Dunster and Theo Gordon – Free

Book event and panel discussion with authors Flora Dunster and Theo Gordon, and Catherine Grant

Housewarming: A Tenement Flat in 1913 – Free

An evening filled with music, creativity and discovery, all themed around A Tenement Flat in 1913

Christmas Lates at Handel Hendrix House – £25.00

Both Handel and Hendrix’s homes will be opulently dressed for Christmas, with late night openings on some Thursdays.

Opening night of an art auction fundraising for the Van Gogh House museum – £5.00

Join them at San Mei Gallery for their fundraising launch and exhibition opening night.

Ask the Experts: A New Political Landscape? – Free

An opportunity to unpick the new British political landscape with several political commentators.

Can we chip away at disease? Centre of the Cell’s Big Question Lecture – £5.00

Tim Hopkins uses organ-on-a-chip technology to develop miniature, lab-based versions of human tissues, but can this help fight disease?

Henry V – An evening with Dan Jones – £15.00

Bestselling historian Dan Jones returns to The National Archives to talk about his new biography of Henry V, England’s greatest king.

