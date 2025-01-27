The London Buzz – 27th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

The social housing waiting list in the capital has risen to a 10-year high, according to the latest figures. Inside Housing

German Doner Kebab (GDK) has revealed it is targeting 25 new openings this year beginning with its first train station location, which has just launched in London Victoria. Restaurant Online

London City has applied for permission for Airbus A320neos to operate from the airport to open up more routes. Travel Gossip

London’s 33 borough councils are starting to reveal how much their council tax bills will rise from April. Standard

Plans to spend £15.6mn on new public toilets, pedestrian crossings, “a drug consumption room”, and other projects have been voted down by the London Assembly, after an overwhelming majority of members argued the ideas were not workable. Fitzrovia News

A London council has agreed to pay a tenant nearly £4,800 after taking 11 months to repair exposed electrical wires in his bathroom. Standard

Legendary Soho bar G-A-Y is up for sale Time Out

Tensions ran high at Hammersmith and Fulham Council last Wednesday night (22 January) as Labour and the Tories traded blows over the funding for Charing Cross Hospital. Fulham SW6

Plans for a new cycle route through Greenwich’s traffic-choked town centre have been announced – but riders appear to be losing a direct route through the Old Royal Naval College grounds as part of the proposals. The Greenwich Wire

‘Nimby Watch’ is back with a new author, and in this week’s edition we’re off to Camberwell in south-east London, where Sadiq Khan is trying to extend the Bakerloo line… CapX

A cash-strapped London borough has said it is reviewing the cost of its Mayor’s chauffer-driven car after he boasted about having access to the vehicle on TikTok. Standard

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce plans for a third runway at Heathrow airport as part of measures to propel investment and kick some life into Britain’s lacklustre performance. BBC News

And from ianVisits:

Free tickets to visit the London Wetland Centre – WWT

Boxpark looking to stay on Camden Town tube station site until 2032

Work to create a new Heritage Centre for Newham has started

A new silver tube roundel unveiled for TfL’s silver anniversary

London’s Alleys: White Bear Yard, EC1

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Tickets released for Goldsmiths Hall tourTickets to on a tour of the opulent Goldsmiths’ Hall in the City of London will be released at 2pm today. The tickets are for a tour that takes place on Monday 17th March and cost £10 per person.

Destination City: Can the Square Mile become a Tourism Magnet? – £16.96

Have you ever heard anyone, anywhere say “Let’s spend a fun weekend in the City!” I’d be very surprised if you had.

The Conversation: Robert Macfarlane – £18.95

The Conversation is a series of weekly events talking about conflict and empathy, inequality and power, climate crisis and wonder through storytelling and action.

