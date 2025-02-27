The London Buzz – 27th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

In her two years at Foxtons, one of London’s biggest estate agencies, Lucy said her managers and co-workers groped her, sent her explicit messages, discussed her weight in work WhatsApp chats and told her to start an account on OnlyFans, Bloomberg

It’s still there! The massive transformer on Coldharbour Lane is now stuck in place until Sunday, 2nd March 2025 Brixton Buzz

The leader of Lambeth Council has denied hiding cuts to libraries from the public, after an activist accused her of ‘burying’ a £1 million package of savings in a 10 page spreadsheet. Southwark News

Concerns about water quality in the new ponds in Lammas Park have been raised after tests showed high levels of E.coli. Ealing Today

Up to 60 roles may be axed at the Royal Academy of Arts (RA) in London as part of a cost-saving restructure “required to sustain its position in the future”, a spokesperson says, representing around 18% of the RA workforce. The Art Newspaper

[Waltham Forest council] has issued corporate credit cards to its senior managers, but broken the law for many years by failing to publish data tracking their use Waltham Forest Matters

Footage shared by police shows Patrick Conneely being pursued and cornered by thugs on a moped while cycling round the central London park’s Outer Circle last month. LBC

Newly signed-off plans for housing and workspace in Hackney Wick have earned enthusiastic local backing – a rare feat hailed by a community group as a “signal” to developers everywhere. Hackney Citizen

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has announced an ambitious plan to add more than £100bn to the capital’s economy within a decade. The Guardian

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Oxford Street redevelopment could reveal remains of London’s Civil War defences

Mayor of London eyes Great Northern and Southeastern rail takeover

Visiting the church of St Peter and St Paul, Cudham

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Hands on History in Watermen’s Hall – Free

Step into the historic Watermen’s Hall and discover the world of the famous Thames Watermen & Lightermen through the artefacts recovered by mudlarks.

See a replica 300 year old printing press in action – Donation

For the next few weeks, there’s a chance to see a replica 300 year old printing press in use in central London.

Soane Late: Make It New! – £25

A special drawing themed Soane Late inspired by the exhibition Soane and Modernism: Make It New.

A Macaroni in the Barracks: Sexuality on Trial in Revolutionary America – Free

Join John Gilbert McCurdy as he tells the story of Robert Newburgh, a British Army chaplain whose trial reveals the link between sexuality and revolution in the late 18th century.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.