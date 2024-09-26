The London Buzz – 26th September 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

A man has admitted murdering and dismembering Sarah Mayhew, whose body parts were discovered around south-west London earlier this year. The Guardian

Plans to build a new home in the garden of a Victorian house in Woolwich have been approved, despite the applicant reportedly not owning the land in question outright. South London Press

A man with a facial disfigurement says he was asked to leave a restaurant in south London because staff said he was “scaring the customers”. BBC News

Every Banksy In London Mapped Londonist and there are “no plans” to remove the copycat Banksy artwork which appeared in Romford, Havering Council has confirmed. Romford Recorder

The 2024 London Marathon raised £73.5m, a world record for an annual one day fundraising event. Charity Times

Services on the Hounslow Loop were suspended this Thursday (26 September) morning following a serious incident at Barnes Station. Brentford TW8

The Gospel of St John: how one restaurant changed London’s dining scene. As this dining institution turns 30, Noo Saro-Wiwa examines how one restaurant in east London fundamentally transformed Britain’s culinary landscape Condé Nast Traveller

London nightclub Printworks is set to return in 2026 after Southwark Council approved planning consent to redevelop the venue on Tuesday evening Mix Mag

With Paddington In Peru soon to be in cinemas, the producers have confirmed a fourth movie in the hit family-friendly franchise has been given the go-ahead. Comedy

The company that runs Beck Theatre has decided to walk away from talks with Hillingdon Council following a public dispute over attempts to save it from closure, though the council has said it has no intention to shut it. Harrow Online

Oxford Street: Let Sadiq control Soho too, says leading local property boss OnLondon

