The London Buzz – 26th November 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
‘Icleworth Crown Court’ – Freezing cells delay trials from being heard at London court The Justice Gap
Buses arrive late or fail to stop at all on new routes in north-east London, residents say. Guardian Series
Southeastern Railway has been urged to look into creating a drop-off point outside Bromley South station, as drivers are receiving fines for stopping on the road by the station. News Shopper
Don’t grow tired of caring about London’s housing emergency OnLondon
Hackney Council has hailed the rescue of Abney Park cemetery from the government’s list of threatened historic buildings. Hackney Citizen
Lambeth Council must take action against dangerous driving in Kings Avenue, Thornton Road and Thornton Avenue before death or serious injury occurs, say Lambeth Liberal Democrat Councillors. Brixton Buzz
Euston and Euston Square underground stations need to be urgently upgraded or will “both cease to function as reliable stations in peak hours” due to overcrowding, BBC News
Controversial ads on the London Underground backing legalising assisted dying have been covered up with Samaritans posters in a row. Standard
Commuters have faced travel chaos on the London Underground this morning, with three major Tube lines delayed or suspended. Independent
Cheshire residents angry at plans to build 500 homes in their village have applied to turn the landowner’s London mansion into a sheep museum. BBC News
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
New sustainable drainage systems to reduce street flooding in Tulse Hill
Tickets Alert: Discounted tickets to the Open Gardens Weekend
TfL to clampdown on dockless bikes blocking pavements
Planning application reveals a surprise about Heathrow Airport’s runways
Look out for the Victoria line train with a unique moqette for a few weeks only
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
The Story of Britain’s Black Nurses – Free
Join author Kandace Chimbiri for a potted history of Black nurses in Britain to launch her new book on the subject.
How Does Our Immune System Protect Us? – Free
This lecture explores how cells achieve this, what happens when they go wrong and how you can keep your own immune system in top condition.
Is the internet good for children? – Free
This lecture will examine how a children’s rights lens can help steer an evidence-based path towards better digital futures for children.
