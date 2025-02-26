The London Buzz – 26th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

A bus service that mainly serves schoolchildren could be withdrawn by Transport for London (TfL). Times Series

A man has been jailed for flying drones containing drugs and phones into prisons in London. Standard

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan faced fresh calls on Tuesday to “ring-fence funding” to protect the Royal Parks Police, amid concerns over armed criminal gangs capitalising on cuts. Fitzrovia News

A man has admitted numerous offences after officers linked him to a series of sexual assaults on teenage girls near Clapham Common. South London Press

A ‘fighting fundraiser’ has been launched to save one of East London’s most iconic and historic LGBTQ+ venues. Metro

Planning permission for a third runway at London Heathrow should be granted “before the end of this parliament,” airport bosses have said. Independent

Neighbours fearing a future in the shadow of 26-storey tower blocks said they had a “right to light” – and warned they would ruin views from Hampstead Heath. Ham & High

A £200,000 deal that will allow new homes to be built on a north London park has been branded “a joke” for breaking a promise to local people. Times Series

Croydon council has been criticised for failing to repair damp and mould in a family home for 39 months. The family of seven, with three asthma sufferers, said the delay impacted their physical and mental health. South London Press

Hackney Council launches ‘in-depth review’ of school behaviour policies to tackle high exclusion rates Hackney Citizen

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Tickets Alert: Antiques Roadshow filming in North London

Doom scrolls and divine rebirth: A female take on Indonesian Kamasan painting

Cars to be banned from Camden High Street in new pedestrian friendly trial

The hunt for Joe Strummer’s legacy stone

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Know & Grow: Compost Clinic – £35

A hands-on exploration of composting, from bin to wormery, and discover how to create the ultimate “black gold” for your garden.

An African abolitionist at Fulham Palace – Free

Join Dr Joseph Yannielli for his talk on An African Abolitionist at Fulham Palace: Augustus Hanson and the Bishop of London.

UEL After Dark Festival – Free

Prepare to be captivated by fire displays, circus performances that dazzle with artistry and movement, and hands-on workshops to spark your creativity

Canine Slaves and Dancing Beats: Compassion and Cruelty in 19th-Century Britain – £6.50

Join Professor Helen Cowie to learn about human-animal interactions during the 19th century, and find out how industrialisation, urbanisation and imperial expansion reconfigured cross-species relationships.

Rembrandt and his Pupils -£20

Take a close look at works by Rembrandt, and a selection of his followers, housed both in the Wallace Collection and beyond.

Architecture, Community and Television in 1970s Britain – Free

Focusing on two community channels, Swindon Viewpoint (1973) and Channel 40 in Milton Keynes (1976), this paper will trace the architectural implications of this new form of television.

