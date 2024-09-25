The London Buzz – 25th September 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Hopes that the new Labour government might seek to accelerate progress on fully reopening Hammersmith Bridge have been raised following two announcements this week. Hammersmith Today

Haringey Council plans Crouch End cycleway in Tottenham Lane Times Series

A memorial stone has been unveiled in honour of a Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead by a handcuffed man at a south London custody centre. BBC News

A crew of Barnet refuse workers had a narrow escape recently, as shocking film footage has emerged of a huge explosion as a bin is loaded into a refuse truck. Barnet Council

Former Coronation Street star Thelma Ruby has vowed to chain herself to the All England Club if the £200million Wimbledon expansion plans go ahead. Mirror

James Gin, a gin by James May, has secured a major London listing with South London street food hotspot Market Place Vauxhall. The Drinks Business

Greenwich council has agreed to reduce the number of homes it will own in the regeneration of a now demolished estate – meaning fewer people will be able to move into council properties and some will instead have a housing association as their landlord. South London Press

The “vast majority” of e-bikes seized by the City of London Police are being used by workers employed to deliver food, according to Sergeant Stuart Ford, who leads the force’s cycle response unit – “especially those that are being adapted.” e Bike Tips

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Soane Stable Yard Exhibition Preview – Free

Discover the history of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in a new exhibition at the Soane Stable Yard.

Working Widows in Seventeenth-Century London – £5.00

An in-depth look into the lives of three women who lived and worked in 17th century City of London.

A Singular Bridge – Free

The history of London Bridge from Roman times to the present.

Singing the Laws: Ancient Greek Lawgivers in History and Legend – Free

This lecture explores the specific roles attributed to Greek lawgivers in fact and legend, revealing how and why they captured later political imaginations

Cecil Beaton – Photographing The Royal Family – £35.00

Join royal biographer Hugo Vickers as he explores the work of Sir Cecil Beaton, one of the most celebrated and influential photographers of the 20th century and acclaimed portrait photographer of the British Royal Family.

Victorians in Mourning – £6.50

Join Lou Brook as she explores the Victorian approach to death.

