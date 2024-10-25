The London Buzz – 25th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Greenwich Council is sitting on a £55 million pile of cash from developers – the fourth highest total in London. The Greenwich Wire

An unpaved street in Beckenham that turns into a quagmire of mud, potholes and puddles when it rains have pleaded for something to be done ‘before a toddler drowns’ in the deep pond-like menaces. South London Press

Jamie Oliver is to launch a new flagship Cookery School and Café next spring within John Lewis & Partners department store on Oxford Street in central London. Restaurant Online

Talks aiming to avert more than a week of strike chaos on the London Underground were due to be held on Friday. Standard

The survivors of an e-bike fire in east London which resulted in a man’s death are taking legal action against the manufacturer, in what their solicitors believe is the first UK case of its kind. BBC News

This year the iconic Christmas song ‘Last Christmas’ turns 40, and to commemorate the milestone, a new Wham! EP will be released, featuring George Michael’s 2006 performance of ‘Last Christmas’ at London’s Wembley Arena. Rayo

The Riverside Studios in Hammersmith has a new owner after it was bought out of administration by the Riverside Studios Trust, a new registered charity. Neighbournet

Camden Council has refused to clarify how long it knew its former mayor was in hiding in Bangladesh – after it emerged the councillor was absent for months from the Town Hall. Camden Citizen

A woman who was sexually assaulted at Euston said station workers told her ‘they had seen a lot worse’ before letting her attacker back out onto the street. Metro

A Labour member of the London Assembly has renewed her call for Sadiq Khan to “pause” the rollout of all forms of bus stop bypass in London due to concerns about their safety for blind people and other pedestrians. OnLondon

Hackney Council ‘may need emergency bailout’ if costs continue to rise, finance chief warns Hackney Citizen

