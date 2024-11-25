The London Buzz – 25th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Police have objected to plans for China’s controversial new “super embassy” in east London after the proposals were called in by ministers. Standard

Residents living on a Lambeth estate are having to wear blankets while watching TV and fix tape to their windows due to delayed repair works leaving their homes cold and draughty. South London Press

Sadiq Khan did not say farmers protesting inheritance tax changes was ‘another example of racism’ Full Fact

Train services between London Paddington and both South West England and south Wales have been severely impacted by the effect of Storm Bert. City AM

Sadiq Khan’s plan to build thousands of rent-controlled homes could save ‘key workers’ in London up to £600 per month on their rent, according to City Hall. Standard

London Reimagined As Tolkien’s Middle Earth In This Beautiful New Map Londonist

A woman shouted “my baby’s been shot” after an eight-year-old girl and a man were seriously injured in a double shooting in Ladbroke Grove. Times Series

A protest was held at Tower Hamlets Town Hall regarding the authority’s plans to change rules around dog walking. East London Advertiser

Shops hit by £1,000 fines blame the council for failing to collect rubbish Camden New Journal

A man has been charged after a bomb hoax outside the US Embassy in London. Metro

The number of affordable homes started in London has fallen 88 per cent, new statistics have revealed. Harrow Online

And from ianVisits:

Green mobility hubs could replace car parking space in Kentish Town

Elizabeth line staff to strike on New Years Eve

Mars descends on Greenwich: Luke Jerram’s Martian masterpiece fills the Painted Hall

New tube map arrives with more changes than just the Overground renaming

London’s Alleys: Chusan Place, E14

London bus shelters equipped with CCTV in safety trial to support safer travel

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Charterhouse Christmas Fair – £7.00

There will be over 50 stalls with gift ideas in the atmospheric surroundings of the Charterhouse.

