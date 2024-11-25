The London Buzz – 25th November 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Police have objected to plans for China’s controversial new “super embassy” in east London after the proposals were called in by ministers. Standard
Residents living on a Lambeth estate are having to wear blankets while watching TV and fix tape to their windows due to delayed repair works leaving their homes cold and draughty. South London Press
Sadiq Khan did not say farmers protesting inheritance tax changes was ‘another example of racism’ Full Fact
Train services between London Paddington and both South West England and south Wales have been severely impacted by the effect of Storm Bert. City AM
Sadiq Khan’s plan to build thousands of rent-controlled homes could save ‘key workers’ in London up to £600 per month on their rent, according to City Hall. Standard
London Reimagined As Tolkien’s Middle Earth In This Beautiful New Map Londonist
A woman shouted “my baby’s been shot” after an eight-year-old girl and a man were seriously injured in a double shooting in Ladbroke Grove. Times Series
A protest was held at Tower Hamlets Town Hall regarding the authority’s plans to change rules around dog walking. East London Advertiser
Shops hit by £1,000 fines blame the council for failing to collect rubbish Camden New Journal
A man has been charged after a bomb hoax outside the US Embassy in London. Metro
The number of affordable homes started in London has fallen 88 per cent, new statistics have revealed. Harrow Online
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Green mobility hubs could replace car parking space in Kentish Town
Elizabeth line staff to strike on New Years Eve
Mars descends on Greenwich: Luke Jerram’s Martian masterpiece fills the Painted Hall
New tube map arrives with more changes than just the Overground renaming
London’s Alleys: Chusan Place, E14
London bus shelters equipped with CCTV in safety trial to support safer travel
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Charterhouse Christmas Fair – £7.00
There will be over 50 stalls with gift ideas in the atmospheric surroundings of the Charterhouse.
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you