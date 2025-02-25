The London Buzz – 25th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

A British-Iranian journalist and human rights activist has commemorated the second anniversary of his ‘Peace Camp’, a continuous protest outside the UK Foreign Office. South London Press

A teacher at a primary school in London was fired after a pupil did not understand a joke about “whacking” him round the head, reports say. Standard

Three people have been stabbed at a multi-million-pound mansion famous as the home of “sex parties” in Marylebone, and recently the scene of a large orgy. Ham & High

A baby girl who was abandoned more than a year ago in east London is thriving, a Family Court has heard. BBC News

Natural History Museum research allows unopened historic jars to be identified Museums and Heritage

Southwark council spent £10,000 on a launch ceremony for its borough plan held at Tate Modern – prompting yet more complaints about ‘irresponsible’ outlays from opposition benches. South London Press

‘Gang member’ arrested in Wealdstone after foot chase, 12-inch knife recovered Harrow Online

Cycle lane outside primary school blocked twice a day by parents parking illegally, but council “dismissive” of cyclists’ concerns Road cc

London resident says pedicabs are ‘worst thing ever invented’ Metro

A Thameslink train driver who took upskirt photos of a sleeping woman claimed it was acceptable because her underwear was “on display”. Ham & High

Historic vehicle enthusiasts have marked 100 years since the launch of the Bristol to London coach service by recreating the journey. BBC News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Blast from the Past! Southeastern revives the iconic Network SouthEast livery

Govia Thameslink Railway brings 30 more trains into service through London

The ornate Two Temple Place hosts a working-class exhibition

Elizabeth line train driver strikes cancelled

Tickets Alert: First public tours of St James’s Palace

More tickets released for Tim Burton’s sold out Design Museum exhibition

The London Underground mosquito: A WWII myth debunked by DNA

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

See a replica 300 year old printing press in action – Donation

See a replica 300 year old printing press in actionFor the next few weeks, there’s a chance to see a replica 300 year old printing press in use in central London.

Candlelit Late at Strawberry Hill – £20

As night falls, explore Horace Walpole’s enchanting Gothic castle, just as he envisioned it.

Writing Fictional History – Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire – Free

A round table debate with Dr Chris Kempshall wrote a historical who wrote a history of the Star Wars empire, about how he approached writing a fictional history as an academic historian.

Ash Sarkar – In Conversation – £25.88

Ash Sarkar – In ConversationJoin political commentator Ash Sarkar to discuss her explosive debut Minority Rule, which reveals how the collective power of ordinary people is under attack.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.