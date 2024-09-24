The London Buzz – 24th September 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Left as tokens of love, remembrance and hope, “lovelocks” are an increasingly common sight across the capital. Londonist

The Labour MP for Southport has found his temporary home in an 80 pound a night accommodation for students of the London School of Economics. The Tab

A grandmother who was a ‘secret’ writer and poet will have her words displayed in a mural on the housing estate where she lived. Times Series

Hackney’s Mayor, Caroline Woodley has defended the council’s air pollution plans following sharp criticism from residents about the impact of diversions and low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs). Hackney Citizen

One of London’s recent animal-themed Banksy artworks, vandalised shortly after being discovered, has been restored and will now be protected by an “anti-graffiti solution”. BBC News

Brixton prison ‘fundamentally failing’ as inspection reveals overcrowding and drug abuse The Justice Gap

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in an Upminster street last week. Romford Recorder

Six more primary schools in Hackney are under threat of closure or merging– despite four already shutting their doors permanently this summer.

Charlton Athletic has been told to communicate more with the club’s neighbours after it was given permission to host a “fan zone” outside The Valley on matchdays. The Greenwich Wire

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Soane Stable Yard Exhibition Preview – Free

Discover the history of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in a new exhibition at the Soane Stable Yard.

Building Tour: Victorians, Gandhi’s Visit and the Secret Chapel – £7.50

Join the guided tour of our listed Victorian building. Peek into our archives, visit our ‘secret chapel’ and take in 360°degree views of East London on our spectacular rooftop.

