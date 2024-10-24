The London Buzz – 24th October 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
A new parliament in an old palace: where next for the Restoration and Renewal programme? The Constitution Unit Blog
The investigation into a car crash that killed two eight-year-old girls at a school in Wimbledon has been re-opened, the Metropolitan Police has said. Sky News
Last Friday the National Gallery made it harder for visitors to enjoy a look around. Diamond Geezer
London Zoo has launched an urgent appeal to find two of its endangered parrots, after they escaped earlier this week. ITVX
Halloween was cancelled in Camden Town this week after spooky decorations were stolen from outside someone’s home – for the fourth year running. Camden New Journal
A council has been left with little other choice than to approve hundreds of controversial homes on a former gasworks site after it failed to meet its housing targets. South London Press
Homelessness in London has been described as “nothing less than an emergency” as new figures found that rough sleeping has more than doubled in ten years while boroughs are spending £4m every day on housing homeless people. Big Issue
A new crackdown on Lime bikes is being launched in central London in a bid to stop bad parkers leaving the cycles blocking pavements and roads. Standard
Havering Council will increase the cost of cremations to make up for a decline in demand. Romford Recorder
Housing workers on indefinite strike in north London protested outside Haringey council offices on Thursday. Socialist Worker
A theatre company based in London is seeking input from those who live in Britain but travel on an Irish passport. Irish Post
And from ianVisits:
London Assembly pushes for TfL to gain control of mainline rail services around London
Step inside Tim Burton’s world at the Design Museum this autumn
Tickets Alert: Behind the scenes tours of the Barbican theatre
Historic 150-year-old drinking fountain restored near Great Ormond Street Hospital
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
MADE London: The Design & Craft Fair – £15.00
MADE London the design & craft fair introduces 100+ exhibitors for its annual event at One Marylebone, a grand former church beside Regents Park.
The Forgotten General: Sir Alan Cunningham – Free
Join Colonel Dennis Vincent as he explores the career of General Sir Alan Cunningham, one of Britain’s most celebrated military commanders in 1941, but virtually unknown by the end of the Second World War.
Dava Sobel and The Elements of Marie Curie – £10.00
Dava Sobel will discuss her new book The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science at Hatchards, Piccadilly.
Exploring Coral Reefs: An evening of live performances and talks – £5.00
An evening of poetry, music and marine science exploring coral reefs, their extraordinary biodiversity, and the threats they face.
Discourse: Future of transplantation – from machines to 3D printing – £21.44
Join surgeon and scientist, Pankaj Chandak as he gives a Discourse on the future of organ transplantation using novel technologies and innovations.
