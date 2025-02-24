The London Buzz – 24th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

A gran’s 13-year battle to remove five large telecom boxes from outside her Caribbean restaurant has been discussed in Parliament. News Shopper

Regent’s Park cyclists plagued by violent ‘bikejacking’ gangs – as police ‘say they won’t patrol before 8am’ LBC

Lambeth Council says it might have to sell off council homes to repay government bailout Southwark News

Swimmers at Hampstead Heath’s ponds are facing a “modest” price increase. Ham & High

Concerns have been raised that Waltham Forest Council’s plan to move to fortnightly black bin collections could lead to vermin and bad smells. Romford Recorder

London’s The Roundhouse implements digital navigation aid for blind and partially sighted punters DJ Mag

A Met officer who served in South London has been dismissed without notice for football hooliganism, and handed a three-year banning order. South London Press

Sir Sadiq Khan has insisted that the roll-out of 20mph limits on roads across the capital is not slowing down average bus speeds, despite the fact that buses remain slightly slower than they were pre-pandemic. Standard

London fashion brand Peachy Den given £58,000 bill for using Tube carriage for photoshoot Metro

Residents are planning to protest after they claim Lambeth Council is proposing to slash £1m in funding for libraries. Southwark News

And from ianVisits:

Tooting station gets step-free access with two new lifts

Tiny Eastenders 40th anniversary exhibition at the Museum of the Home

Faster car parking for Southeastern customers after ANPR is introduced

London’s Alleys: Nelson Passage, EC1

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

The Conversation: Roman Krznaric – £18.95

The Conversation is a series of weekly events talking about conflict and empathy, inequality and power, climate crisis and wonder through storytelling and action.

Queer Anatomies with Michael Sappol – £10

As part of LGBT+ History Month, the Royal College of Physicians Museum will be joined by American historian of the visual culture of medicine and science, Michael Sappol, to discuss his new book Queer Anatomies.

The History of Misinformation – Free

Join Academy Fellows and historians on a whirlwind tour through the history of misinformation.

Colouring the Medieval World – £16

Join Patricia Lovett to shine a spotlight on the skilled scribes responsible for the scripts which still resonate today.

