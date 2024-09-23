The London Buzz – 23rd September 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Three people have been arrested in an investigation into the sale of fake airbags. Officers from the City of London raided homes in Leyton and Ilford on the Essex border and seized hundreds of counterfeit bags and thousands in cash. Essex Live

Singapore Airlines has been accused of trying to “lowball” payouts to injured passengers after a Heathrow flight entered extreme turbulence and a British man died. Standard

“Alarm bells” were raised by authorities over a mother and her four young sons before the children died in a fire while home alone, a court has heard. Local Guardian

What’s been described as a ‘sinkhole’ has opened up on the pitch at AFC Wimbledon after extensive flooding in the area. Indy100

A 19-year-old has been cleared of attempted murder after he was filmed stabbing a man on board a train in south east London earlier this year. LBC

Radio station LBC has been found in breach of the broadcasting code by the media watchdog for its coverage of the London mayoral election during three shows earlier this year. PA News

A ground floor unit used to repair and store pedicabs was gutted in a blaze that caused one terrified upstairs neighbour to leap to safety from the first floor. South London Press

A murder investigation has begun after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in south-east London with what police believe was a “zombie-style knife”. BBC News

Building 120,000 social and affordable homes in London to meet the government’s targets could cost £54bn, new research by the G15 has found. Inside Housing

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Open day at Pewterers’ Hall – Free

A chance to see inside a Livery Hall on a free open day.

For the Good of the Living: Human Anatomy & Dissection at Old St Thomas’ Hospital – £20.95

Join Dr. Monica Walker as she navigates the stories around the surgical school, the sourcing of cadavers, the collection of pathology and how this knowledge set the foundations for current medical practices.

The Ancient History of Computers and Code – Free

This lecture delves into the earliest archives of processing, prediction, difference and analytical engines, to discover who really made them all work.

Making Waves: Voices for Water – £16.96

The evening will feature a line-up of speakers who, through their own experiences, will celebrate the impact of water on our lives and explore how we can protect this precious resource for future generations.

Open lecture – Shopping for a nineteenth century hospital – Free

An online talk about the purchases needed to set up a 19th-century hospital.

1pm to 2pm

