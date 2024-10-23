The London Buzz – 23rd October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

There is no memorial in Newham to Frank Arthur Bailey, England’s first post-war black firefighting pioneer. It’s worth asking why not. Newham Voices

An experiment measuring noise decibels on the London Underground has revealed that tube trains can be louder than a music concert at its top speed. Independent

The Cabbies’ Shelters Of Old London Spitalfields Life

A cherished east London LGBTQ+ bookshop at risk of closure has turned to Crowdfunding to keep it going. Londonist

Mystery as Land Rover Discovery stolen in London turns up in Siberia 5,000 miles away Mirror

Almost £10,000 worth of counterfeit Paddington Bear merchandise has been seized in raids on shops along Oxford Street. Standard

A colourful sculpture has been unveiled displaying the words ‘Let It Be Me’ in Camberwell. Southwark News

London Living Wage rises to £13.85 per hour OnLondon

The best places to drink mulled wine in London Time Out

Drug poisoning deaths have hit a 25-year high in London, new figures show, as cocaine deaths in the capital surged by 43 per cent in a year. Standard

London Has 4 Of World’s Top 50 Bars Londonist

A man crashed into three police cars while trying to flee officers who were investigating parcel thefts from delivery vans in east London, the Met Police said. BBC News

And from ianVisits:

Disused subway transformed into central London’s largest rainwater collection

Last piece of London 2012 Olympics legacy land to become a rail freight centre

Book – How transit maps around the globe reveal unique design choices

London’s Public Art: Head of Oscar Wilde, SW3

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

MADE London: The Design & Craft Fair – £15.00

MADE London the design & craft fair introduces 100+ exhibitors for its annual event at One Marylebone, a grand former church beside Regents Park.

A seat at the table – Free

A workshop exploring stories and rituals related to food and recipes.

Housewarming: A Room Upstairs in 1956 – Free

Join the Museum of the Home for their next Late celebrating the objects, personal stories and histories found throughout our new Rooms Through Time galleries.

The Hand that Wields the Knife: A history of dissecting the human body – £25.00

Explore the world of human dissection with a talk from Human Remains Conservator Cat Irving, followed by an opportunity to explore the museum after-dark.

The shortest history of migration – Free

Drawing on his new book The Shortest History of Migration, Ian Goldin will show how, from the ancient peopling of the planet to the present, migrants have been at the heart of advances in society.

The end of free markets? economic statecraft in the age of geopolitics – Free

Join Alexander Evans, Elizabeth Ingleson, Kathleen McNamara and Mona Paulson as they discuss whether current geopolitics means the age of free markets is really coming to an end.

