The London Buzz – 22nd October 2024

The fictional character Paddington Bear has been given a UK passport by the government’s Home Office. Independent

LBC has obtained exclusive insight from a long-time staff member at HMP Wandsworth, revealing shocking details of life inside one of the UK’s most troubled prisons. LBC

Plans which would see six tower blocks up to 14 storeys high built at the site of historic gas works in Bell Green are set to be decided. Local London

Any hopes West Ham had of gaining ownership of the London Stadium can now be put firmly on the back burner following news of planned upgrades. Claret & Hugh

Big Issue vendor and author André Rostant makes his debut as a My Soho Times contributor with a tale of everyday life on the streets of Soho My Soho Times

Next year’s Oxford Cambridge Boat Race will be sponsored by Chanel and its official name that no one will ever use will be the “Chanel J12 Boat Race” Luxury London Maybe the river will be more fragrant by then?

Chris Kaba was ‘core member’ of one of London’s most dangerous gangs who ‘gunned down’ rival days before death LBC

The City Hall watchdog has been asked to open an urgent investigation into Sadiq Khan’s free tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. Standard

A first-of-its-kind Eurovision tour will see former winners perform with a London date planned for next month. Indy

A popular brewery in Walthamstow has had one of its three taprooms repossessed by Waltham Forest Council after racking up rent arrears. Waltham Forest Echo

Behind the scenes tours for young theatre job seekers

DfT investigates upgrades to mobile and Wi-Fi services for train passengers

V&A East to open its warehouse to the public next year

Decade-long project to revive UK textile skills showcased in Chelsea exhibition

The year a tube train got stuck in the Lord Mayor’s Show

Sex, Gin & Opium: An Alternative Guided Tour – £20.00

This new tour tears back the layers of respectability and explore the seedier side of Victorian London.

Vanished London: how health has made and remade the city – £12.00

Dr Tom Bolton and Ross MacFarlane discuss how changing attitudes towards health have reshaped London, leading to the disappearance of entire neighbourhoods once deemed diseased.

Alexei Navalny: Patriot – £35.00

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, discusses her husband’s fearless memoir about the price he paid for his beliefs.

