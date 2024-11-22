The London Buzz – 22nd November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Bridge of lies: Is this the most lawless place in London? London Centric

Revealed: Row threatening to derail bids to launch new train services between London and Continent Standard

When any area starts getting renamed as a ‘quarter’ that’s usually a sure-fire sign that things will start getting expensive, but even we’re surprised with the price that Lambeth has come up with to plant just five trees. Brixton Buzz

Mayor Lutfur Rahman is said to given ‘unintelligible and inadequate’ reasons for removing three LTNs in Bethnal Green Standard

A Greenwich Council cabinet member has been sacked after not attending a meeting about budget cuts. The Greenwich Wire

Islington’s councillors have hit back at the “dirty” tactics used by big tech companies to exploit the planning system as food delivery giant Deliveroo’s new application for a permanent “dark kitchen” has sparked backlash from local residents. Islington Tribune

How queuing for stuff became just as important as buying it The Face

A tribunal has dismissed Bexley Council’s justification for refusing to answer FOI requests from a resident after he sent more than 100 in 18 months. Local London

London’s pie and mash shops want protected status like the Cornish pasty Independent

The Met Police carried out a “controlled explosion” outside the US embassy in London after reports of a suspect package. ITVX

A dilapidated Kennington playground riddled with asbestos has been revived thanks to a £700,000 investment from Southwark Council. Southwark News

The Sekforde, a beloved pub in Clerkenwell which has been serving thirsty Londoners since 1829, might be forced to change its licence after locals complained about noise near the venue. Time Out

The number of public electric vehicle chargers drivers had access to in Islington rose by more than a third last year, EC1 Echo



And from ianVisits:

Bid on railway prizes for cab rides and behind the scenes tours

Council report clears path for Northern line extension to Clapham Junction – in theory

Buy your Christmas puddings and hampers from Brixton prison

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Free entry to Hampton Court Palace gardens – Free

Normally you need to pay to visit the gardens, but on a few weekends a year, the gardens are free to visit.

Two-Day Festive Market – Free

Syon House’s Great Conservatory will be transformed into a marketplace for Christmas gifts.

The London Gem & Mineral Show – £10.25

This event is an immersive experience featuring rare fossils, stunning crystals, hands-on demonstrations, and talks by industry experts.

Handmade Palace Art and Craft Market at The Crystal Palace Subway – £2.00

You will find 40 stalls selling a diverse range of arts and craft where you get to meet and buy direct from the artist, designer and maker while importantly supporting local.

Creekside Low Tide Walk – £15.00

A nature walk during low tide in Deptford Creek.

Spurs Book Day – Free

A day full of talks by writers and illustrators, who all share a love for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Danish Christmas Fair – £2.00

A Danish themed fair, with classic Danish gifts, food and drink – and plenty to eat and drink on the day as well.

Swedish Church’s Christmas fair – £3.00

There will be gingerbread, delicatessen, glassware, homemade glogg, textiles, food & sweets, candles & Christmas cards and much more.

Winter Open Studios 2024 – £10.00

Cockpit’s Winter Open Studios returns with a chance to meet and shop direct from over 175 artist-makers.

