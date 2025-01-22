The London Buzz – 22nd January 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
The much-loved Maryon Wilson Animal Park in Charlton faces closure under a new round of Greenwich Council cuts. The Greenwich Wire
TfL’s ‘off-peak Fridays’ trial did its job. But what do its results mean for London? OnLondon
A man from northwest London has been jailed for terrorism offences after he was found with manuals on printing 3D firearms. Standard
The government will send ministerial envoys into Tower Hamlets Council to tackle failing governance and local accountability. BBC News
A vape shop owner in South Croydon has hit back at complaints from residents about blocking the pavement, claiming his business is being unfairly targeted despite ‘reviving’ a struggling part of the high street. Local London
Hundreds of staff at the Metropolitan Police will strike next month after their bosses threatened to dock their wages if they worked from home. Standard
An investigation has been launched after a man died after allegedly being pushed down an escalator at Waterloo station. LBC
Man wrongly identified for masturbating on a bus wins £5,000 payout from police Metro
Forest is set to become the first of the capital’s “big three” e-bike hire firms to launch a bike with a child seat and another that allows cyclists to safely carry an adult passenger. Standard
Chingford Mount Road new homes green-lit by Waltham Forest Council Guardian Series
The RSPB has confirmed the date a shop and café at its Rainham Marshes nature reserve will close for good. Romford Recorder
Ten women have been sexually assaulted or had items stolen from one man in the space of four hours across London. Islington Tribune
And from ianVisits:
Daylight concerns derail canal-side development, delaying public access in Paddington
Government planning its own Great British Railway’s train ticket sales website
Tickets Alert: London Concours luxury car exhibition 2025
Van Gogh exhibition smashed National Gallery visitor records
Hidden Jewish cemetery in Dalston set for restoration and public access
Tickets Alert: Late openings at the Barbican’s heated conservatory
London’s Pocket Parks: Christ Church Gardens, SW3
