The London Buzz – 21st November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

A London e-bike sharing company is being investigated by the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) over its claim that users can have “10 minutes free daily”, which is attached to all its bikes across the capital. Cycling Weekly

Dave Hill: Can a ‘liveable’ London street become a forbidding precinct? OnLondon

The Liberal Democrats in Ealing borough have set up a petition calling for action on what they describe as the ‘disgraceful’ state of leaf collection. Ealing Today

Camden Council is forging ahead with controversial licensing policy changes despite public outcry from residents’ groups from across the borough. Fitzrovia News

Actor Jeff Goldblum surprised London commuters with a surprise piano performance at St Pancras International. BBC News

A man has been arrested after cannabis plants were found following a fire at a block of flats in Islington. Islington Gazette

Santa Claus is coming to town… though he’s swapping his reindeer and sleigh for a dray horse-drawn carriage, all for a good cause. Londonist

Sadiq Khan has invited Donald Trump to attend next year’s Pride festival in London – and to join him for Friday prayers at a mosque. Standard

A Sky employee has died after “falling from a great height” at their West London headquarters, the broadcaster has confirmed. LBC

A gang of robbers raiding an EE shop were ambushed by undercover police as they emptied the shelves of smartphones. Metro

Teen detained for murdering man in motorbike row who named him in his dying breath. BBC News

And from ianVisits:

Courtauld Gallery to open late in January for last chance to see its Monet exhibition

Trafalgar Square’s Christmas Tree is on its way to London

Urgent appeal to save the London home where Vincent Van Gogh lived

The Elizabeth line is rewriting the UK’s rail station usage charts

Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz to go on display in London

Visiting St Mary’s church Osterley

TfL resumes Zip Oyster card applications and starts refunds following its cyber attack

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Swedish Church’s Christmas fair – £3.00

There will be gingerbread, delicatessen, glassware, homemade glogg, textiles, food & sweets, candles & Christmas cards and much more.

Cambrai: The Making of the Tank Corps – Free

Join David Willey of the Tank Museum as he highlights how the Battle of Cambrai became the defining moment for the newly formed Tank Corps during the First World War.

Winter Open Studios 2024 – £10.00

Cockpit’s Winter Open Studios returns with a chance to meet and shop direct from over 175 artist-makers.

Two-Day Festive Market – Free

Syon House’s Great Conservatory will be transformed into a marketplace for Christmas gifts.

