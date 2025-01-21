The London Buzz – 21st January 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to publicly support a third runway at Heathrow Airport as part of her plans to expand the country’s economy, ITV News
A £2m “bike bus” that will transport cyclists through the Silvertown tunnel will use electric buses “stolen” from another route in east London. Standard
Lambeth council has asked the government for a £40 million bailout to balance its books. Southwark News
A woman has claimed Wanstead is starting to look like Piccadilly Circus amid a bid to install more digital advertising boards in the high street. Guardian Series
Around 2,000 properties in Muswell Hill, north London have been left without gas for a week after a burst water main flooded gas pipes. Standard
The Millennium Bridge is to undergo a £3.5 million refurbishment with work expected to begin in the next few months. South London Press
The ‘lawless London’ myth does nothing to reduce crime OnLondon
A mural designed “to wash away the January blues” has been unveiled in east London. BBC News
A group of masked men stormed a west London cinema shouting ‘down with India’ during a Bollywood film leaving customers ‘terrified’. Metro
Building the 40 new hospitals – including several in London – promised by the previous government will take at least a decade longer than planned, the Health Secretary has said. Rayo
A Walthamstow bakery with a 100-year history has shut as the owner is “fed up of doing nothing” while customers flock to rival Gail’s. The Sun
