The London Buzz – 21st February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Lambeth Council is set to gain up to £4.1M from refinancing the Myatts Field North PFI contract. Brizton Buzz

Camden Council has apologised to residents and businesses in Fitzrovia for noise and air pollution from production crews during a film shoot in Fitzroy Square earlier this month. Fitzrovia News

The fight is on to save a North London post office from closure as hundreds of people sign a petition urging the executive and local politician to reconsider the decision to shut the branch. Harrow Online

Former gay pub set to be new showroom Islington Tribune

There was no love lost at City Hall on Thursday as former Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall said she would “love to throw” Sir Sadiq Khan into a black hole. Enfield Dispatch

Hampstead Heath could see an increase in commercial events and fees to use its facilities under secret plans put together by the City of London to rapidly increase “income generation” at one of the city’s most loved open spaces. London Centric

Concerns have been raised that Waltham Forest Council’s plan to move to fortnightly black bin collections could worsen fly-tipping. Waltham Forest Echo

Croydon Council has insisted that a historic manor house will remain publicly owned ‘for future generations’, following fears that it could be sold off to service debt. Local London

Incomplete pavement works on a road in Hendon have caused confusion after a “precarious” stretch of path was left untouched. Barnet Post

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Jubilee line train drivers’ seats getting an overdue refurbishment

London Museum of Water and Steam secures £2.6m grant for urgent restoration

Early photographs of 19th-century England to be digitised for public access

Winning architect for the British Museum’s redevelopment announced

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Family Fun Day: Food, glorious food! -£17.06

Join us for a day of activities and science fun relating to the 2024 CHRISTMAS LECTURES sponsored by CGI.

See a replica 300 year old printing press in action – Donation

For the next few weeks, there’s a chance to see a replica 300 year old printing press in use in central London.

Heritage Fair – Free

Discover stories from Highgate’s past, learn about North London heritage and hear about other local curiosities such as the Roman Kilns at Highgate Woods.

Some things to do in London on Sunday:

Go East Vintage Flea Market – £2.88

Hackney Depot – a former bus garage turned vibrant venue is bringing together the finest dealers of vintage furniture, art, lighting, fashion, homeware and more for a new monthly flea market.

