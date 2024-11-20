The London Buzz – 20th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Map reveals London’s most dangerous junctions for cyclists Metro

Popular London nightclub Heaven is the biggest crime generator in Westminster, police representatives told the committee that decided the venue should close. BBC News

Brentwood Council could spend as much as £70,000 to demolish an empty community hall. Romford Recorder

Bus passengers hospitalised after Dagenham bus roof ripped off in ‘collision with a tree’ Essex Live

A drug driver has been jailed for 10 years for a fatal crash on the M25 in which two of his friends died and another person was injured. BBC News

Sadiq Khan will not be seeking to include Soho in the area covered by his proposed Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) for taking forward the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street, OnLondon

A former Labour MP has been chosen to lead the group responsible for developing tens of thousands of affordable homes and jobs on London’s largest brownfield site. Times Series

Lambeth council is proposing to cut its tax support scheme by 20 per cent in a bid to balance its budget. South London Press

Cupboard in Grade II listed London building hits market for £250,000 — and it’s less than 3ft wide Metro

Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed at Edgware Road Tube station on Tuesday evening’s rush hour. Standard

Hundreds of workers to strike across four hospitals in dispute over pay South London Press

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Tickets Alert: A candle lit Strawberry Hill House for Christmas Lates

London’s bus route 358 debuts electric buses with tram-inspired design

Over 400 years of Christmas Past goes on display at the Museum of the Home

Ikea opening an exhibition about its famous blue bag

A new operator announced to run the Elizabeth line railway

A modern makeover revealed for Kingston’s bus station

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Chelsea Physic Garden Christmas Fair 2024 – £8.00

Browse over 100 stalls at this annual fair.

The Web Before the Web: Putting the Hype into Hypertext – Free

The talk will describe where the technology (hypertext) which enables the World Wide Web came from, which surprisingly, dates back as far as 1945.

Museum Late: Parliament and the Bank of England – Free

This month, find out more about the relationship between the Bank of England and Parliament in a talk at 6pm with Clare Cowan, Head of the Bank’s Parliamentary Affairs team.

Archive Tour – London Collections Tour – £13.00

Explore the archives of Bernie Grant, George Howell, Frederick Wensley and more…

Celebrate Designing Terry Pratchett’s Discworld – £34.00

An evening to celebrate Designing Terry Pratchett’s Discworld with illustrator Paul Kidby.

Communication of politics: a case for treatment – Free

The annual George Lansbury memorial event, featuring Neil Kinnock.

Triumph and Tragedy at the Dawn of Mountaineering with Daniel Light – £7.00

The true story of the thrill-seekers, map-makers, soldiers, occultists, artists and porters who paved the way for modern mountaineering.

