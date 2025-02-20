The London Buzz – 20th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Sir Lenny Henry has been given the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his “significant contribution to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising” across a career that spans five decades. Dudley News

A customer says he has been “completely put off” from returning to a Dagenham supermarket after photographing a pigeon eating from the shop floor. Romford Recorder

Woman badly injured by van in New Cross may have been deliberately targeted, say Met South London Press

When Tortoise Media begins its publication of the Observer newspaper and news site in the spring this year, staff will be based at its offices in Berners Street in Fitzrovia. Fitzrovia News

Nearly £20,000 in injury claims has been paid out to Brixton Prison staff in the past year, as assaults on them by prisoners continue to rise across the UK. Southwark News

A proposal to turn an office block in Romford town centre into dozens of new homes has suffered a setback. Romford Recorder

Mother-of-two to take Hackney Council to court over overcrowded temporary accommodation Morning Star

Inside the Wandsworth and Richmond CCTV control rooms Local London

Brent Council pays out £600k compensation in 5 years for injuries caused by potholes and pavement defects Harrow Online

Plans to triple the size of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships grounds will be subject to a judicial review, the High Court has confirmed. Wimbledon SW19

And from ianVisits:

TfL report reveals the cost and challenges of introducing driverless tube trains

The Face uncovered – stripping back the magazine’s iconic covers

Railway trespasser who brought rush hour trains to a standstill sentenced to 18 months

There’s a scale model of the Rocket steam engine in Feltham station

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Library and Archives Discovery Day – Free

Drop in and explore our reading rooms, meet our staff, see our collections and take a glimpse behind the scenes.

Film Screening and Q&A: Under Your Nose, a film by Veronica McKenzie – Free

Screening of a documentary that tells the story of a group of activists who set up the UK’s first community centre for Black LGBTQ+ people in the 1980s – and the many challenges they faced along the way.

Fighting for the Empire? Britain’s Colonial African Armies, 1939-45 – Free

Hear from John Concagh as he highlights how soldiers from Africa were recruited, trained and mobilised during the Second World War.

Beyond the Typewriter: Gender, Work and Technological Change in City of London Banks, 1870-1939 – Free

This talk examines the relationship between women’s employment and technological change in the City of London banks during a pivotal period of financial and technological transformation.

