The London Buzz – 20th February 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
Sir Lenny Henry has been given the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his “significant contribution to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising” across a career that spans five decades. Dudley News
A customer says he has been “completely put off” from returning to a Dagenham supermarket after photographing a pigeon eating from the shop floor. Romford Recorder
Woman badly injured by van in New Cross may have been deliberately targeted, say Met South London Press
When Tortoise Media begins its publication of the Observer newspaper and news site in the spring this year, staff will be based at its offices in Berners Street in Fitzrovia. Fitzrovia News
Nearly £20,000 in injury claims has been paid out to Brixton Prison staff in the past year, as assaults on them by prisoners continue to rise across the UK. Southwark News
A proposal to turn an office block in Romford town centre into dozens of new homes has suffered a setback. Romford Recorder
Mother-of-two to take Hackney Council to court over overcrowded temporary accommodation Morning Star
Inside the Wandsworth and Richmond CCTV control rooms Local London
Brent Council pays out £600k compensation in 5 years for injuries caused by potholes and pavement defects Harrow Online
Plans to triple the size of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships grounds will be subject to a judicial review, the High Court has confirmed. Wimbledon SW19
And from ianVisits:
TfL report reveals the cost and challenges of introducing driverless tube trains
The Face uncovered – stripping back the magazine’s iconic covers
Railway trespasser who brought rush hour trains to a standstill sentenced to 18 months
There’s a scale model of the Rocket steam engine in Feltham station
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Library and Archives Discovery Day – Free
Drop in and explore our reading rooms, meet our staff, see our collections and take a glimpse behind the scenes.
Film Screening and Q&A: Under Your Nose, a film by Veronica McKenzie – Free
Screening of a documentary that tells the story of a group of activists who set up the UK’s first community centre for Black LGBTQ+ people in the 1980s – and the many challenges they faced along the way.
Fighting for the Empire? Britain’s Colonial African Armies, 1939-45 – Free
Hear from John Concagh as he highlights how soldiers from Africa were recruited, trained and mobilised during the Second World War.
Beyond the Typewriter: Gender, Work and Technological Change in City of London Banks, 1870-1939 – Free
This talk examines the relationship between women’s employment and technological change in the City of London banks during a pivotal period of financial and technological transformation.
