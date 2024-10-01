The London Buzz – 1st October 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Hackney Cycling Campaign call designs ‘weak’, but its own vision has also come in for stick Hackney Citizen
Local author explores Black music’s role in sustaining joy during Covid-19 lockdown, Newham Voices
Manhunt underway for masked acid attacker who fled scene on e-scooter as two student victims remain in hospital LBC
Ealing Council is beginning a consultation on proposals for more segregated cycle routes across the borough including schemes on Park Royal Road and Acton Lane. ActonW3
Police are investigating after a black cab driver reported his vehicle’s window was shot out in Soho, central London. Standard
Sadiq Khan: I’m taking CST warning about reprisal attacks on Jewish community seriously Jewish News
A South London woman’s property sale fell through after her flat was slapped with a £2,900 charge for heating and hot water by the local council. Southwark News
Your guide to spooky and scary film screenings in London around Halloween 2024. Londonist
Painting London’s roofs white could save hundreds of lives in increasingly hot summers, a study has suggested. Independent
Shahen Ahmed, 34 – jailed for nine years for making hundreds of thousands of pounds running drug lines in east London – boasted ‘There’s only one Pablo out here cuz, east London’s finest’ Mirror
Woolsey Cycles has closed its shop on Acton Lane after finishing its final sale this Saturday (28 September). ActonW3
And from ianVisits:
Heritage group calls for listing protection for Jubilee line stations
Father Christmas is coming to the Natural History Museum
Tickets Alert: Visit the Fan Museum when it’s lit by candles
Cheap return fares offered by Greater Anglia for autumn travel
See a Shinkansen bullet train’s nose cone in London
A visit to All Souls church, Langham Place
