The London Buzz – 1st November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

More than 21,000 civil service roles have now been relocated out of London under the Places for Growth programme, new Cabinet Office data reveals. Civil Service World

The company behind Catford Mews has blamed Lewisham Council for the closure of the cinema – accusing its management firm of not maintaining the building properly and even blocking phone calls about the venue’s future. The Greenwich Wire

Work is due to start next year on a renovation of Crabtree Fields public park which will involve installing new play equipment, restoring hedges, felling several trees, cutting back greenery, and replacing the wooden pergola which has been a central feature of the open space since it was created forty years ago. Fitzrovia News

Transport for London has behind closed doors outlined a series of concerns about Camden’s controversial traffic changes in South End Green. Camden New Journal

Brentford FC supporters can get 20% of train tickets they purchase to travel to away fixtures for the rest of the season. Neighbournet

Meatball fans rejoice…the Swedish retailer has opened the doors to its first standalone restaurant located on Hammersmith high street, but misses a trick in choosing not to serve alcohol. The Drinks Business

Time Out Group has revealed further details of its plans for a London food market after raising millions of pounds towards the project. The Caterer

London’s outgoing night czar marked her last day at City Hall on Thursday (31st) amidst an ongoing mystery over whether she will be replaced by anyone in the role. Enfield Dispatch

What would happen to London if it rained as much as Valencia this week? Metro

California voter and London resident Seamus Phillips, 46, is taking the US election extremely seriously. But all political issues aside, he has something immediate to confront: the basic difficulty of voting from abroad. Yahoo News

Transport for London (TfL) has pledged to fix ongoing issues with bus services in Enfield, Barnet and Haringey. Haringey Community Press

Happy birthday to the M1 as motorway turns 65 BBC News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

London tube strikes partially suspended

Lime hire bikes makes changes to avoid Brent Council ban

Free tickets to St Paul’s “Celebration of Christmas” with celebrity readers and carols

DLR restoring peak-hour Stratford-Lewisham services from Monday

Build a LEGO model of Surbiton station

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Her booke’ Early Modern Women and their Books – Free

Monthly opening on a Saturday of this exhibition which is usually only open Mon-Fri.

St James’s Motoring Spectacle – Free

Pall Mall will be filled with vintage and sportscars, showcasing many of the Veteran Car Run stars, but also the present and future on wheels.

Copenhagen Fields model railway display – £12.00

Get close up to Copenhagen Fields, the model railway society’s 2mm scale (1:152) depiction of London as it was in the 1920s and 1930s.

SELMEC Meccano Show 2024 – £5.00

See working models of cars, cranes, trains, funfair rides and more, all built from Meccano, the famous construction toy invented by Frank Hornby.

London Sewing Machine Museum – monthly open day – Free

Monthly open day at one of London’s more curious and delightful museums, devoted to the history of the sewing machine.

Doctor Who – The War Machines Episode Showcase with Live Q&A – £13.00

A screening of the Doctor Who story, The War Machines, with Q&A session

Anatomy of a particle detector – £17.27

Clare Malone explores the anatomy of particle detectors, taking the ATLAS experiment at CERN as a specific example.

