The London Buzz – 1st July 2024

Shocking video has emerged online shows the moment an attacker walks around west London pulling headscarves off Muslim women. LBC

Taylor Swift fans made the Earth move during the first three dates of her London leg of The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium, according to seismologists from University College London (UCL). Harrow Online

Celebrating its 18th anniversary later this year, it has been confirmed that the original London cast of Avenue Q will come together to mark the occasion with two special concert performances of the musical in November. London Loves Culture

A boxing club with a proud history dating back more than a century, has been revived, having seemingly been consigned to oblivion through lack of funds 11 years ago. South London Press

Hundreds of Job Centre security guards from Croydon and across London began a week-long walkout this morning as part of an ongoing pay dispute. Inside Croydon

Royal Free Hospital wants to build two more operating theatres — see the plans

East London’s Museum of the Home has confirmed its mysteriously closed cafe is reopening next week. Twitter

Three military horses have been “swiftly and safely” recovered after bolting through central London on Monday morning. ITV (yes, again)

Lambeth residents have been told to sign confidentiality clauses as a condition for receiving money owed to them for building work they had been overcharged for. Local Gov

Elderly and disabled Londoners have warned that ongoing failures with the capital’s on-demand minibus service have left them isolated and less able to leave their homes. Standard

As many as 1,000 hectares (2,471 acres) of farmland could become a nature haven in the largest scheme of its kind in London. BBC News

A record high number of people slept rough in London over the last year — including more than 1,200 former private renters — new data has revealed. Fitzrovia News

A former London cab driver who helped save hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen wounded in battles with Russian forces has been killed on the frontline. Daily Mail

