The London Buzz – 19th November 2024

Jeremy Clarkson arrives in Westminster as he leads 20,000 farmers in protest over inheritance tax changes LBC

The provision of free meals for all of London’s primary school children has alleviated food poverty, benefited school communities and been good for their family lives, according to a report by an independent health charity. OnLondon

A free youth centre has opened its doors in Rotherhithe, with after-school tuition, activities and a holiday club. Southwark News

Take a wander around Carpenders Park Diamond Geezer

Activists back Corbyn ally in Islington council by-election Socialist Worker

The Coca-Cola truck begins its festive tour of the UK with a stop in London this week. Londonist

London’s best igloos and winter pop-ups to dine at this year Square Meal

A pensioner from south east London has been charged after cannabis worth more than £1million was seized by police. News Shopper

Londoners wake up to “the first taste of winter” as snows falls on the capital. ITVX

A landmark office building next to Chiswick Flyover could be converted into flats if an application submitted to Hounslow Council is approved. Chiswick W4

Clean air campaigners have said they fear London Mayor Sadiq Khan could be making air pollution less of a priority. BBC News

The City Christmas Fair – in aid of Wellbeing in Women

An artistic makeover for the West End’s public toilets

Discover Frederic Leighton’s rarely seen landscape paintings

London Overground name changes to start tomorrow

Ancient London law requires a bale of hay to hang from a road bridge

Maces and Other Civic Insignia in Heraldry – Free

This illustrated presentation will examine the origins of civic insignia and explore the use of these symbols on coats of arms dating back over 200 years.

Saints and Liars: The Untold Stories of Americans Who Saved Endangered People from the Nazis – Free

This lecture unearths the hidden history of Americans who risked their lives to save others during the Nazi era.

Cassino ’44 – £15.00

Join James Holland as he revisits the Second World War battles at Monte Cassino, bringing their dramatic scenes to life through the words of those who were there.

In Conversation with David Hoffman – £7.00

David Hoffman will share his journey of documenting hidden histories of homelessness, racism, and the beauty and grittiness of the East End.

All That Glisters: Archaeologists vs Detectorists? Speaker: Line Ravnsgaard – Free

How can detectorists and archaeologists work together? Are there other ways to be a citizen archaeologist? And how does modern technology help anyone get involved?

