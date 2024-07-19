The London Buzz – 19th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Floral tributes to the victims of the 7/7 bombings were removed from Russell Square tube station after just one day. Camden New Journal

London’s population growth is recovering, up to a point OnLondon

Greenwich leaseholders have claimed they are unable to sell their flats due to ‘nightmare’ cladding remediation works on their building. News Shopper

Camden Council’s leader and two other Labour councillors officially resigned on Thursday after becoming MPs – triggering by-elections and opening up the top job at the Town Hall. Camden New Journal

Philatelists are foaming with excitement over the appearance of Britain’s rarest stamp at auction ­– and it was posted right here in Islington. Islington Tribune

Bromley council has agreed to sell its current headquarters, which includes an historic building dating back to the 12th century, in a move which opposition councillors have branded a ‘fire sale’. South London Press

Sadiq Khan was sent a bullet in the mail at the height of the protests against the London-wide expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ). Standard

Hackney’s Cllr Lee Laudat-Scott accused of sexual assault Hackney Gazette

The husband and wife team behind ‘Deptford does Art’ Southwark News

Sadiq Khan has been accused of continuing to fight a “war on the motorist”, as he faced criticism over plans to remove the congestion charge exemption for electric vehicles. EC1 Echo

Homelessness among Black people in London has surged in the past year, according to figures from a leading youth charity. Standard

The Greenwich councillor in charge of development and building new council houses has quit the cabinet after just two years. Greenwich Wire

And from ianVisits:

London Metropolitan Archives changes its name to The London Archives

Halfway there: HS2’s Northolt Tunnel reaches 8.4 miles under west London

Brunel Museum closing at the end of September for rebuilding work

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Cartmarking ceremony – Cart Marking showcases a truly unique collection of transport dating from the horse and cart to the latest, cleanest, greenest, and safest in use today. Details

Routemaster 70 – A weekend celebrating the 70th anniversary of the famous bus – with around 80 buses on display and free local rides around the area. Details

Hyper Japan 2024 – From manga and anime, to live music, fashion, street food, gaming and technology, this immersive celebration showcases the latest and greatest straight from Japan. Details

Waterloo classic cars meet – A monthly display of classic cars in Waterloo – usually attracting around 20 vehicles. Details

Ensemble Festival – A two-day outdoor circus-style physical performance by a number of different groups. Details

