The London Buzz – 19th February 2025

A man who drove his motorboat between rowers on the River Thames, narrowly missing them, will have to pay more than £4,000 in fines, compensation and court fees. BBC News

Plans for a distinctive five-storey block of flats in east Greenwich have been approved by a planning inspector, nine months after councillors threw the proposal out. Greenwich Wire

A homeowner has criticised Transport for London (TfL) for failing to relocate a toilet for bus drivers outside his house. BBC News

A secondary school in Gidea Park has proposed creating a new unit for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Romford Recorder

A man who targeted and robbed two lone women on the DLR has been jailed for eight years. South London Press

An investigation into an “environmental disaster” has been launched after 4,000 litres of oil spilt into a river in Croydon. Local Guardian

Brentwood Council will give the green light to plans for hundreds of homes in Shenfield – despite an ongoing appeal against its previous non-determination of the proposal. Romford Recorder

An 84-year-old widow whose husband and eldest son were killed by contaminated blood has died before receiving any compensation. Ham & High

A former driver of Route 363 has been found guilty after being accused of causing the death of a 60-year-old man by driving a bus ‘without due care and attention’ in Peckham. Southwark News

A mother whose three-year-old was “sent flying” by a hit-and-run driver has called on councillors to restart an apparently stalled plan to introduce a low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) scheme. Standard

On EastEnders’ 40th birthday, let’s go in search of the soap’s iconic pub. London has only one remaining Queen Victoria pub, as far as I can tell, but remnants of several pubs of that name survive. Diamond Geezer

An adventurous cat who travelled by train from Surrey to London’s Waterloo station has earned itself a railcard. BBC News

Open day at the Crystal Palace Subway – Free

Following the completion of the major restoration project to the Victorian Subway, Crystal Palace Park Trust is able to open this incredible space to the public once again, just in time for its 160th anniversary in 2025.

See a replica 300 year old printing press in action – Donation

For the next few weeks, there’s a chance to see a replica 300 year old printing press in use in central London.

Museum late: Fashion, Empire, and Finance – Free

As February’s Late falls on the first night of London Fashion Week, this month’s Late will focus on the ‘Paisley’ pattern, a design steeped in symbolism and history.

Museum Lates at Dr Johnson’s House – £16.96

Enjoy an evening in Dr Samuel Johnson’s 17th-century house and explore his wonderful House of Words with a glass of bubbly.

The Unnatural Trade | Naturalists and the Slave Trade – £11.55

How did late 18th C British abolitionists assess the slave trade & British colonial slavery as unnatural, a “dread perversion” of nature?

Nicholas Hawksmoor: a conversation from three perspectives – Free

Three speakers discuss Nicholas Hawksmoor and his work: architectural photographer Hélène Binet, architectural historian Owen Hopkins, and writer Iain Sinclair.

