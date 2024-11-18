The London Buzz – 18th November 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Thousands of farmers are heading to London tomorrow (19th Nov) to demonstrate against Labour’s upcoming changes to how agricultural property is taxed. Independent
Two Metropolitan Police officers have each been charged with four counts of sexual assault against a woman in central London. Sky News
New footage shows an e-bike phone snatcher being traced and tracked down by police moments after he snatched a woman’s phone out of her hand at a bus stop. Metro
A London tourist tax may be a step closer after the capital’s mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “happy to look into” proposals. The Caterer
David Blunkett has spoken of his “terror and excruciating pain” after he fell through a London Underground platform gap with his guide dog. Independent
A Deptford wildlife area teeming with fish and plants will receive £9,000 funding for its restoration. Southwark News
A 138-year-old boxing club that supports the sporting careers of young people and trains them for free fears it will have to close as Tower Hamlets Council wants to increase the annual rent by more than £60,000. Romford Recorder
The former headquarters of the Home Office in Croydon could soon house hundreds of new residents, as plans have been submitted for the conversion of the two buildings into 628 flats. South London Press
You can get £2.50 pints at one of Soho’s best pubs next week Time Out
Bromley driver speeding at 130mph to evade police crashes into house with family inside Kent Live
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Healing Words: Autumn Lecture – £15.00
Join the RCP Museum’s Autumn lectures to explore recent research and practical recreation using the incredible resource of historic recipe books from across England, Scotland and France.
An Evening with Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer – £20.00
Join award winning Production Designer Sarah Greenwood and Set Decorator Katie Spencer in conversation with curator Danielle Thom.
